The Green Valley Council can use your help to address potholes, road debris, signal outages and other maintenance issues around Green Valley more effectively.
If you spot something, you can now go online to record the type and location of the issue, and can upload a photo alongside your request if you want.
The requests, which have ranged from buckled sidewalks to Christmas ornaments and crosses in the medians, are tracked and monitored daily by GVC staff, and are followed up on during monthly maintenance meetings with Pima County representatives.
Right now, the service manages about 15 requests a month and has led to a quicker turnaround for dealing with maintenance issues overall, said GVC Services Coordinator Amy Cordova.
To report an issue, head to gvcouncil.org/service-requests.