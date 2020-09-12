The stars and stripes represents a living country, is considered a living thing, and deserves a dignified death, according to U.S. federal code.
When sun-beaten, wind-worn and monsoon-tattered U.S. flags flying in these parts of the Sonoran Desert become unserviceable there are local experts willing to provide them with a dignified, and proper, retirement.
American Legion Madera Post 131 members and the Lady Titans Color Guard of Post 66 came together for the first time Friday to retire a flag flying at Silver Springs assisted living center, in part a commemoration of the events of Sept. 11, and in honor of the center’s veterans.
Silver Springs asked both groups to participate in what they hope to make an annual event. Retired military personnel took a front row seat at the ceremony. Resident John Warth was invited by Post 131 Commander Dan Cady and crew to carry and fold the faded and frayed flag.
Flag retirement ceremonies were established by the American Legion in 1937, which recommends Flag Day, June 14, as the most appropriate day to retire them but the Posts retire and fold flags when called upon as a service to the community.
Flag folding ceremonies usually involve presenting the folded flag to a surviving family member of a deceased member of the military.
Flags may be folded at retirement ceremonies, as they were Friday, but properly destroying them requires the flag to be cut, stars separated from the stripes (at which point the flag is considered dead) and then burned, buried or discarded.
If a cut flag is discarded, the stars and stripes should be placed into separate waste containers to prevent someone from re-sewing the flag back together, which is considered a desecration, Cady said.
It is common for the stars to be cut out individually to be presented to veterans and service members as an act of honor and gratitude for their service.
The Stars for Our Troops Program accepts old embroidered flags, made in the United States, and their volunteers cut out the stars and put them in a plastic bag with the following poem attached: "I am part of our American flag that has flown over the U.S.A. I can no longer fly. The sun and winds have caused me to become tattered and torn. Please carry me as a reminder that you are not forgotten."
Cady said when community members bring flags for destruction they are generally already folded and the Post uses a crematorium to burn them due to restrictions on burning in Green Valley.
Post 131 generally holds three to five flag retirement ceremonies with Cub Scout troops during the school year but this year those have been put on hold because of the pandemic.
They recently held a flag-folding ceremony at an outdoor ramada for a widow who was unable to hold a celebration of life due to restrictions on gatherings.
“We went out and folded her husband’s casket flag...we present it with honor and respect from a grateful nation,” he said. “It’s moving. We formally fold [flags] for a number of reasons,” he said.
The Friday ceremony did not include destroying the flag; Lady Titans member Diane Helser said they will hold a burning ceremony at a later date.
The ceremony
The Post 131 crew lowered the flag from its pole and carried it into view of Silver Springs residents. They were followed by the Lady Titans, marching lockstep and led by Commander Jeannie Rosengarten.
Members of both groups held the flag as Mike Davis folded it and Helser recited the customary description of what each fold represents to the audience. Once the flag was folded and tucked Rosengarten presented it to a lady holding the new flag that would replace the old one.
After that the new flag was hoisted on the pole and everyone recited the Pledge of Allegiance.
What warrants retiring a flag?
“Any deterioration, fading of color, fraying of the edges or fringes, any damage that might’ve occurred to it in storms; anything that would render its appearance and state in some kind of disrepair,” Cady said.
Residents can contact Post 131, Post 66 or take their ready-for-retirement flags to Ace Hardware at Green Valley Village.
Anyone can hold a flag-folding ceremony before they dispose of their flag. The Department of Defense provides an instructional video at this link.