American Legion Post 66 in Sahuarita is closing for two weeks after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.
The post made the announcement in an email Wednesday to more than 1,000 members, Post Commander Wayne Ferreira said.
“We’re not fooling around, we just closed down,” he said.
Ferreira said the employee, who works in the bar, tested positive Wednesday after not feeling well at work a day earlier. The employee is at home recuperating after testing positive for the virus.
Post 66 reopened Sept. 1 after having been closed for nearly six months, Ferreira said. They instituted a number of precautions, including temperature checks, required masks, plexiglass barriers and not allowing patrons to sit at the bar. They also cut the capacity of the bar nearly in half, from 139 to 68 people.
“No matter what you do, I guess if you’re going to get it, you’re going to get it,” he said. “I don’t know what else we could have done to keep it safer.”
During the two-week shutdown, which began Wednesday, the post will sanitize and deep clean, much like they did before reopening in September, he said.
Several leaders and employees at the state’s third-largest American Legion Post have been tested, he said.
For now, the plan is to reopen Nov. 25.
“We’re going to hope we do,” Ferreira said. “We’ll see how things go.”