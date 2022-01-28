Pima County is looking to modernize its in-person voting process ahead of the 2022 election cycle, but some proposed changes are facing pushback.
On Feb. 15, the Pima County Recorder’s Office and the Elections Department will make their case in front of the Board of Supervisors for bringing electronic poll books and a vote center model to Pima County.
The change would consolidate the county’s 240 precinct polling locations into about 100 centralized vote centers. Any of those centers would be open to all registered voters — no more going to just your own precinct — and it would replace paper voter lists with electronic records.
Pima County Recorder Gabriella Cázares-Kelly, who’s been exploring the feasibility of vote centers for about a year, says the move would make Election Day voting faster, more secure and less confusing for voters.
“A vote center model means that any Pima County voter could vote at any of the vote centers open on Election Day, so no more turning voters away for being at the wrong location,” Cázares-Kelly said during a Jan. 21 meeting of the Pima County Election Integrity Commission.
In 2020, 656 votes in Pima County were cast in the wrong precinct, according to the Recorder’s Office, which invalidates them under Arizona election law.
Another benefit of a vote center model, Cázares-Kelly said, is the near elimination of provisional ballots, which are issued when a voter’s eligibility cannot be determined.
These ballots take longer to verify and cost the county more than $100,000 to process in 2020, after more than 18,000 voters cast them on Election Day.
“In most elections, it takes about 10 days to process provisional ballots, and Pima County is often one of the last counties to report election results in the state…some voters are also concerned when they are told they have to vote provisional, so voters won’t be concerned about their vote not counting,” Cázares-Kelly said.
Instead of printing hundreds of copies of registered voter rosters, electronic poll books containing the voter rolls of each polling place would be distributed via tablets to each vote center.
Under the proposed system, the voter check-in process would be expedited. Voters would only need to scan and verify an existing ID at a vote center, and a ballot generated specifically for them would be printed out on-demand.
"The human error of marking the wrong line for a voter is eliminated. Ballots are only printed as someone checks in, and someone being able to print a stack of ballots and stuff the box is literally impossible," Cázares-Kelly said.
Since the state Legislature first authorized the use of vote centers in 2011, a majority of the state’s 15 counties – including Maricopa County – have adopted some form of vote center model. All Arizona counties except Pima also use e-poll books for checking-in voters.
Some challenges
Following a presentation by Cázares-Kelly and interim Elections Director Mary Martinson, some members of the Election Integrity Commission remained skeptical of the changes.
Mary Preble, a Republican Party representative on the commission, cited concerns with the county’s proposed contractor, Tenex, hosting its data on Amazon Web Services.
“I think nobody in this country will trust elections as long as Amazon is involved with it…We’re supposed to have checks and balances at the polling places and it sounds like there won’t be checks and balances anymore, and that’s an uncomfortable place for me to be,” Preble said.
Preble also questioned the convenience of the vote center model for voters, given that the new plan would mean fewer voting locations overall and a change for many voters accustomed to walking to polling precincts in their neighborhoods.
To minimize confusion, Cázares-Kelly said her office has placed potential vote centers in geographically remote areas in the same spaces they were for previous elections, while also prioritizing putting more vote centers near sidewalks and bus routes.
According to the Elections Department, each vote center will also be ADA compliant and at least 2,000 square feet to accommodate more voters. A searchable online database and map of vote center locations would also be available to help voters find their most convenient location.
Compared to other Arizona counties, Cázares-Kelly said Pima County would be a late adopter of the vote center model and e-poll book technology, but the timing has its benefits.
“We have already been learning from others’ mistakes since 2012 when Yavapai County first started implementing this technology. We’ve been in contact with the other recorders and elections directors ensuring that we are hearing their best practices and suggestions for what we can do,” she said.
The Recorder’s Office and Elections Department say they hope to move forward with the changes this year, which would give them time to prepare for the larger presidential election in 2024.
The Pima County Board of Supervisors, who can authorize the use of vote centers in place of precinct voting places, will decide whether to move forward with the updates during its meeting on Feb. 15.
The meeting will be livestreamed on Pima County’s Facebook page at facebook.com/pimacountyarizona.