The popular and well-attended Concerts in the Courtyard series held between Posada Java and Vensel Treasure Shoppe on the La Posada campus return Feb. 18.
There is one change from previous winter concerts: they begin at 1 p.m., when it’s a bit warmer.
The six concerts are free, open to the public and donations benefit La Posada Community Services, including the Community Center, Adult Day Services and Los Ninos del Valle Preschool.
Feb. 18: The series open with Bobby Soto and Tejano music that combines Mexican/Spanish vocal styles with dance rhythms from Czech and German genres, including polkas and waltzes.
Feb. 25: Windfall is folk music husband-and-wife duo Tim Seawell (vocalist/guitar) and Char Seawell (vocalist/songwriter), who perform original music focusing on the daily ups and downs of ordinary people.
March 4: The rockin’ RAW Band returns to the courtyard performing a variety of lively and loud classic rock and gets some in the audience up and dancing while others enjoy tapping and clapping in their seats.
March 11: Bountiful’s six musicians bring their mix of bluegrass, country/progressive, roots and American folk music as they perform a range of bluegrass.
March 18: Crossfire entertains with a musical mix of classic rock and country music from the 1950s and '60s.
March 25: Director Mark Phillips with Sahuarita’s Great Expectations Academy brings his student jazz band to entertain and show local youth talent.
Concerts run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with an intermission to get coffee, a pastry or quiche at Posada Java. Tickets will be sold for raffle baskets. Emcee Regina Ford said the audience is encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.
