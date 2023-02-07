Bountiful musicians.jpg

Bountiful

The popular and well-attended Concerts in the Courtyard series held between Posada Java and Vensel Treasure Shoppe on the La Posada campus return Feb. 18.

There is one change from previous winter concerts: they begin at 1 p.m., when it’s a bit warmer.

image0.jpeg

Windfall


Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?