Special to the Green Valley News
Opening Monday at 7 a.m. customers came in a few at a time staring at the bright, new interior at Posada Java and taking it all in before figuring out where the line for ordering started.
By 9 o’clock it was starting to fill up with regulars glad to be back and deciding which of the new chairs or mini sofas to sit on to enjoy their coffee and pastry.
Irene Hefner and Vicki Prouhet were among the early birds glad to be back and enjoy everything.
“This is a great place to come to. It’s casual, comfortable and friendly,” Hefner said.
Prouhet liked that you can sit inside or outside, where there are a lot more tables to choose from.
Caroline Walton enjoyed her first visit back with friends and said, “There’s no place like this here. The dogs like it, too!
Skip and Diane Perkins were among opening day’s first returnees and enjoyed their coffee in the back patio, and said they were glad to see things returning to near normal after the past year and a half.
Ed Freedman expressed being back with one word: “Joy! Life is about communicating and socializing. Everyone I know has missed Posada Java.”
Marie Pritchert expressed her feelings of the new interior look with “Lovely, bright and cheerful” and Doris Pritchert said she likes the open feeling.
Also echoing Posada Java’s new and renovated look were Tim and Margaret Ann Adams.
“It’s much, much brighter but I can still feel the old personality of this place,” Tim said.
Framed art on the walls is by Green Valley artist Randy Cole and is for sale. Art by La Posada resident Serene Rein will be up in December.
Posada Java hours are Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed Sunday.