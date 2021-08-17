If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
The Town of Sahuarita saw a 35 percent population increase from 2010 to 2020, according to census numbers released last week, and that will mean more money flowing into the coffers.
As of April 1, 2020, Sahuarita had a population of 34,134, up from 25,259 in 2010. Pima County’s population increased 6.4%, from 980,263 to 1,043,433.
Mayor Tom Murphy said the increase coupled with a change in the percentage that all municipalities share from the state (from 15% to 18%), means more money for the town. The population increase also could lead to heightened interest in development and is seen as healthy.
“This is a rapidly growing community and I’m grateful to everyone who responded (to the census) because we only do this once every 10 years,” Murphy said. “If we miss one opportunity to count a person, that’s a loss of income and we’ll have to wait for the next 10 years for that person.”
Each person undercounted in the census equals a loss of funding of up to $3,000.
“We tried to get as many to respond as we could and it boded well,” Murphy said. “We had a 75% response rate, which is not only good for us, but the county did so well, too. I like to think of us regionally and the census results bode well for us regionally.”
Residents for the first time could respond to the census online. Sahuarita tied with Gilbert for the second-highest response rate in the state, Murphy said.
Murphy said the town’s process for the count lasted about a year and was successful due to the help of local organizations tailoring census efforts to the specific demographics they serve, including La Posada and the Sahuarita Food Bank.
An increase in population growth might also attract development.
“Hopefully, businesses want to be in growing communities, and the more people who come the more business,” he said. “For the investor community, maybe sitting in Chicago or something, who is thinking where do we want to be next...growing demographics are a good indicator.”