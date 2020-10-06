A Popeyes restaurant looks to be coming to Sahuarita soon.
Popeyes, a national fried-chicken fast-food chain, submitted a permit application for commercial tenant improvements to the Town of Sahuarita on Sept. 30. The application is for a space at The Crossing at Sahuarita, the same complex as Sprouts.
A development plan for the Popeyes was approved, according to the latest monthly report by the Town of Sahuarita Planning and Building Department.
Town spokesman Mark Febbo confirmed Popeyes is planning to put a location here. There is no groundbreaking or opening date.