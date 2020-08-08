Amado voters were left scrambling Tuesday after their longtime polling site at Sopori School was moved 25 miles away with no advance notice.
Some voters had to rearrange their days to find the extra hour while comparisons of in-person voting numbers from 2018 suggest others simply didn't vote.
Pima County Elections Department's Director Brad Nelson said the Sahuarita Unified School District declined to make the school available for the Primary Election, despite it being the local voting site for at least 35 years.
SUSD spokeswoman Amber Woods said an online scheduling system used by outside organizations to request use of school property declined the county's request for Sopori on July 14, the day after the county made the request.
"At the time, of course, all of our schools were closed for any use," Woods said. "So there was a communication error in what the facility use was for."
Woods said she received a polling place agreement from Elections Department employee Ray Melendez by email on July 8, which she returned to him July 28, a week before the Aug. 4 primary.
She didn't have an exact date for when the error was discovered, but she said it would have been between July 13 and July 20. She said SUSD never heard anything back from the county after her July 28 email returning the agreement.
By then, the Elections Department — which needs an agreement about three weeks prior to an election — was looking for a Plan B, and found it in Arivaca.
Nelson said Melendez received the agreement from Woods but the department couldn't switch back to Sopori on such short notice without disrupting other polling locations.
With the Elections Department under the impression SUSD had declined, the Caviglia-Arivaca Branch Library about 25 miles away in Arivaca the only viable solution, he said.
"It's not so much they said no; we couldn't find an alternative until almost the last second," he said. "I might be able to tell you that Sopori said no 30 days before the election, but we were still scrambling to find a place approximately a week before the election."
Nelson said there was no time to send notices to voter households alerting them to the change; the Sopori site had been printed on early ballots sent to homes.
Nelson said the department tried to reach out to polling locations in southern Green Valley, which is much closer, but none would take the Amado voters — he guesses because of COVID-19. He said about 25 polling locations countywide pulled out of the primary this year.
Nelson said two large signs were posted at Sopori's entrance at 5 a.m. on Aug. 4. But some Amado residents didn't get the word until they showed up at Sopori to cast their votes and said they found no signs. They said it took a call to the Elections Department to find out about the switch.
Confusion, inconvenience
Danny West said he has voted at Sopori School ever since he moved back to Amado in 1985. On Tuesday morning, his friend Robert Hyne called and said no one was at their usual polling station.
"Apparently, they had moved the polling precinct and didn't put a sign out or anything," Hyne said. "I didn't get to vote, actually. I had to work. So by the time Danny actually found out for me where the precinct had been moved to, I was already in Oracle driving my truck."
Hyne worked more than 11 hours Tuesday and couldn't make it back to Amado and then 25 more miles out to Arivaca before the polls closed at 7 p.m.
Danny's wife, Donna, said they were lucky to be working from home and drove to Arivaca later.
"Had we not gone there earlier, by the time I would have normally got off work it would have been a total shock," Donna said. "Because then I'd have to drive 35 minutes to Arivaca and 35 minutes back. It would have been really inconvenient."
Donna said Hyne, who stopped at Sopori early in the morning on his way to work, tipped them off that something was wrong.
The sample ballots the Wests received from the county listed Sopori as their polling location. However, they said there wasn't any information posted to redirect them to Arivaca when they arrived at the Amado school. With no information on where to vote, Donna called the Elections Department.
She and Danny arrived at the library at 1:15 p.m. — more than seven hours after the polls opened.
"I was just disgusted with the whole situation of having to go all the way out there," Donna said. "And then even more disgusted when we went in and said, 'Oh, wow, have you guys been busy?' and you know she looked at me and put her finger up and said, 'We've had one.' Oh my gosh, I'm number two and my husband's number three. Isn't that great."
The county reported 546 registered voters in Amado's Precinct 139 during the 2018 Primary Election, with 133 ballots cast – 49 at the polls and 84 early. The county reported 576 registered voters for the same precinct as of Aug. 3.
Nelson said 15 in-person ballots were cast Tuesday. Mail-in ballot counting won't be completed until next week.
In a lurch
Hyne and the Wests said Tuesday's relocation and confusion left them rethinking how they'll vote in November's General Election.
Woods said SUSD would make Sopori available for Amado's polling location in November.
As of Friday, the County Recorder's website still doesn't list a location for Precinct 139's General Election. Nelson said the department would use Sopori come November provided nothing changes on SUSD's end.
"Assuming that the school district doesn't change their mind once again, with less than a week to go prior to Election Day, we should be good to go at Sopori," he said.
Hyne typically votes by mail-in ballot for Primary Elections and in-person during the general. He only opted to vote in person in this year's primary because of a recent address change.
After Tuesday, Hyne plans to take the day of the General Election off work, whether or not the county re-establishes Sopori as Amado's polling site.
"I cannot miss out on the general," he said. "There's no way. The primary was bad enough."
The Wests plan to use mail-in ballots to ensure they get to vote in November.
"I'm definitely going to go mail-in now because I spent a couple of hours running around here trying to figure out where to vote and stuff," Danny West said.