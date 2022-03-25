Despite the pandemic complicating things in 2020, poll workers are coming back in full force for the 2022 election cycle in Pima County, according to the county’s elections department.
Pima County experienced some difficulty recruiting poll workers for the August 2020 primary, largely due to the pandemic and many older poll workers not wanting to risk exposure.
But Evelyn Bustamante, who works to recruit poll workers in the elections department, said all signs indicate they have a strong base of staffing support to open in-person voting sites this year.
“At the beginning of the year, we sent a newsletter out to former volunteers asking if they’d be able to work the primary and the general elections, if they wanted to be removed from our list, or if they couldn’t do it this year, and we got a really good supply of people wanting to come back – close to 2,500 responses,” Bustamante said.
In previous years, it took about 1,800 poll workers to staff the 230 or so precinct polling locations throughout the county. But with this year’s switch to a vote center model, the number of poll workers needed in the county could be reduced by nearly 30%.
The vote center model allows voters to cast a ballot in-person on Election Day at any voting location across Pima County, and is a departure from the previous system that required in-person voters to cast a ballot at their home precinct polling place.
Currently, Bustamante said the county is looking to open about 129 vote centers throughout Pima County and that the majority of them will be staffed with about 10-13 people.
“We have a lot of repeat workers and volunteers signed up, but also some new ones that I might not even get to because the amount of people we’re going to be recruiting is a lot less,” she said.
One benefit to having a lot of interest, Bustamante said, is having plenty of volunteers on standby, if needed.
Whether they’re a returning poll worker or brand new recruit, all volunteers will go through hands-on training about two weeks before the election that covers the new electronic pollbook system, how to check-in voters and how to print ballots, Bustamante said.
“We’ll also have a mixture of older and younger folks, new and returning, and we mix them up intentionally so even if there’s someone who’s not picking something up, there will be someone who knows what to do and can assist,” Bustamante said.
Though it’s no guarantee poll workers will staff a vote center near their home, Bustamante said the county works with volunteers to keep them in the same general area or close to a preferred location, if possible.
And while volunteers and voters were encouraged to mask-up at the polls in 2020, Bustamante said the department will take the lead from its new Elections Director, Constance Hargrove, on whether those COVID-19 mitigation measures will remain in place this year.
If you’re interested in being a poll worker, contact the county elections office at 520-724-6830 or fill out an application online at bit.ly/pollworkerapp.