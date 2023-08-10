How much influence does Donald Trump hold over Arizona Republicans? A new poll suggests it’s still strong, but the state GOP is by no means in lockstep.
The poll was taken July 13-17, before the former president was indicted in connection with the Jan. 6 events at the U.S. Capitol. The poll by Noble Predictive Insights in the Phoenix area surveyed 346 Republicans with a margin of error of 5.27%. The full results are available at www.noblepredictiveinsights.com.
Among the findings:
•Half of the respondents consider themselves supporters of the GOP; 25% express loyalty to Trump; 25% see themselves as both party and Trump supporters.
•College-educated and those with household incomes over $100,000 are more likely to prioritize party over Trump. Voters with high school or less (39%) or with household incomes under $50,000 (31%) are key drivers of the Trump supporter group.
•Nearly 6 in 10 Republicans see Trump as the undisputed leader of the GOP.
•In a matchup against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Trump holds a significant lead with 62% (up 3 points from April) supporting him compared to DeSantis' 38%. The analysis shows that Trump's 24-point lead is consistent across various demographics, except for a few holdouts for DeSantis.
•In a larger field with several other candidates in the mix, Trump's lead expands to +31, with 50% supporting him, and DeSantis in second at 19%. While other non-Trump and non-DeSantis candidates struggle to gain traction, Vivek Ramaswamy is approaching double-digit support at 9%, putting him in third place.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone