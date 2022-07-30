A poll released Friday shows Kari Lake firmly in control of the GOP primary for governor and sends a strong message: Arizona is Trump country.
The OH Predictive Insights poll surveyed 502 Arizona “likely GOP primary voters” on July 27, with a margin of error of +-4.37%. According to the poll, 49% of respondents have already voted, and 51% plan to. Here’s the rundown on top state races.
Governor
Lake, a former Phoenix television anchor, is ahead with 51% among the poll respondents, followed by Karrin Taylor Robson at 33%.
Lake has gained 11 percentage points since the last poll in early July. Taylor Robson is up 2 percentage points.
Taylor Robson has spent $18 million on the race, $15 million of it her own money. Lake had spent $3.8 million as of mid-July.
Lake, endorsed by former president Donald Trump, is outperforming Taylor Robson in Maricopa County by 16 points and in rural counties by 22 percent.
The other two candidates in the race, Scott Neely and Paola Tulliani-Zen, totaled 2%, with 12% of voters undecided or declining to answer. Matt Salmon, who dropped out of the race June 28, polled at 2%. Salmon dropped out too late to have his name removed from the ballot.
Trump came to Arizona on July 22 to stump for Lake and several other candidates the same day former vice president Mike Pence and Gov. Doug Ducey went to bat for Taylor Robson.
The primary winner faces Democrat, and current secretary of state, Katie Hobbs in November.
U.S. Senate
With 22% of voters undecided, Trump-backed Blake Masters appears headed for a primary win with 36%, up 11 percentage points since early July. Jim Lamon is at 21 percent, up 3 percentage points.
State Attorney General Mark Brnovich, sitting at 12%, continues to fade, losing 2 percentage points since early July. Michael McGuire (5%) and Justin Olson (3%) are at the end of the pack, with 22% of voters still undecided.
The primary winner faces Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly.
Attorney General
With 35% of voters still undecided, Abe Hamadeh (31%) has taken a strong lead over Rodney Glassman (16%). Hamadeh, who was endorsed by Trump in mid-June, rose 24 percentage points since early July. Glassman was up 10 points.
Hamadeh still hasn't answered questions about whether he used a short-term $1 million loan from his brother to get Trump's attention and endorsement.
The other four candidates in the race: Andy Gould (7%), Dawn Grove (5%), Tiffany Shedd (4%) and Lacy Cooper (2%). The biggest move in the race was in the number of undecided voters. It was 67% in early July.
The winner faces Democrat Kris Mayes in the general election.
Secretary of State
Mark Finchem (33%) has a significant lead over his next closest competitor, Beau Lane (11%). The number of undecided voters dropped from 72% to 41% since early July.
Michelle Ugenti-Rita was at 9% and Shawnna Bolick was at 8%.
The winner faces Reginald Bolding or Adrian Fontes in November.
Treasurer
State Treasurer Kimberly Yee looks to be taking the first step to retaining her job.
Yee (33%) has a strong lead over Republicans Jeff Weninger (12%) and Bob Lettieri (7%), with 48% of voters still undecided. Yee was briefly in the governor's race before pulling out and filing to run for treasurer.
The primary winner faces Democrat Martin Quezada in November.
Superintendent of Public Instruction
The closest of the top statewide races has Tom Horne and Shiry Sapir tied at 21%, with Michelle Udall at 14%.
The real story is Sapir's surge — up 14 percentage points since early July while Horne was up three; 44% of voters are undecided, according to the poll.
