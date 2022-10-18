If a recent poll is to believed, we could be seeing one of the closest elections for down-ballot statewide offices in Arizona history.
OH Predictive Insights, a Phoenix-based polling organization, said a survey conducted Oct. 4-6 puts the races for Arizona Secretary of State, Attorney General and Superintendent of Public Instruction in statistical dead heats. No candidate holds a more than 3 percentage point lead over the opponent.
Incumbent GOP Treasurer Kimberly Yee is the only candidate with a significant lead, holding a 46-35 margin over Democratic challenger Martin Quezada. However, two of 10 voters remains undecided in that race.
“The dynamic of the treasurer’s race is interesting because it is the only OHPI-polled race in which the Republican candidate is an incumbent and not endorsed by Trump but still leads by double-digits,” said Mike Noble, OHPI Chief of Research. “This could potentially point to a lower electoral ceiling for candidates following in former President Trump’s model and/or the benefit of incumbency.”
The survey of 674 likely voters has a margin of error of +/- 3.77 percent.
Noble said demographics usually relied on by the two major political parties are coming through for them.
For Democrats, it’s women, Pima County residents and college-educated voters. For Republicans, it’s men, rural-county residents and non-college voters.
Secretary of State
Republican Mark Finchem leads Democratic opponent Adrian Fontes by a 43-41 margin, which is within the margin of error, according to the poll, Since September, Fontes has picked up more “undecided” voters than Finchem, but not by much.
According to the poll, 17 percent of voters remain undecided.
Attorney General
Republican Abraham Hamadeh, who is endorsed by former President Trump, has a within-the-margin lead over Democrat Kris Mayes (42-39), with 19 percent of voters undecided.
Superintendent of Public Instruction
Republican Tom Horne and Democrat Kathy Hoffman are separated by 1 percentage point (42-41), with 17 percent of voters undecided.
Horne, who has held the post in the past, is also a former state Attorney General. Hoffman is the incumbent superintendent.
He said the results showed Republican Kari Lake leading Democrat Katie Hobbs, 47-43, with about 10 percent of voters undecided.
While independent voters typically lean about 6 percent more to the right, Noble said they’re seeing the opposite in this race, where Hobbs is doing better among independents.
U.S. Senate
Noble said Democrat Mark Kelly is in a comfortable position given his recent big spending on television ads. Kelly has a 2-to-1 spending advantage over GOP opponent Blake Masters but that translated into a 4-to-1 reach advantage when all factors are considered. Noble said Friday the race currently leans Kelly.
What’s it about?
Abortion? Election integrity? Inflation? What are voters’ top issues?
Noble said his polling shows the economy/inflation is the most important issue to 25 percent of likely voters. Then, it’s 17 percent who said abortion — either side — then immigration and threats to democracy tied at 15 percent. Noble said education rated 8 percent, which is unusually low.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone