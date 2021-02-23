The Sahuarita Police Department is looking for an aggravated assault suspect who drew a handgun on a Walmart employee on Monday.
The suspect is a 50 to 60-year-old male with long gray hair and a beard. He is about six feet tall and last seen in jeans and a black t-shirt.
The suspect and an employee were in a verbal altercation when the suspect pointed a gun at the employee. No one was hurt and the suspect was escorted off the property. The incident occurred around 6:35 p.m.
SPD said the man is associated with a light-colored sedan, and they are currently trying to enhance photographs to help identify the suspect.
Anyone with information on the suspect should contact the SPD by calling 911, 88-Crime, or 344-7000 Monday through Friday. People can also contact their tip line at 445-7847.
Callers may remain anonymous. The case’s reference number is S21020551.