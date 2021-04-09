Sahuarita police are looking for a man who possibly posed as an officer after a juvenile said he was detained for 35 minutes Thursday.
Police described the man as a white male in his early 30s wearing a black uniform, clean-shaven, dark brown hair and driving an unknown make black SUV with silver lettering “police” on the side.
They said the person, vehicle, uniform, equipment and an unidentified weapon do not match that of Sahuarita police, Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Department of Public safety or any other local law enforcement agency.
The juvenile said he was detained about 6 p.m. near Quail Creek Parkway and Campbell Avenue.
The department is asking anybody with information to call 911.