Sahuarita police are looking for a man in connection with an incident at Fry’s on July 11.
The father of a minor child reported that the man followed the child throughout the store and to the restrooms. Police said the man made inappropriate remarks to the child.
Store surveillance cameras captured the male suspect leaving the restroom and the store.
He was seen departing the area in a gray, four-door sedan, make and model unknown.
If anyone has information regarding this incident, contact the SPD through 911, call 88CRIME, or call the SPD Tip Line at 520-344-7847.