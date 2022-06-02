The Sahuarita Police Department and Rancho Sahuarita are working together to have a greater presence at Rancho Sahuarita parks and pools after several Facebook posts detailed fights, bullying and drug use by teens.
Several posts on the Residents of Rancho Sahuarita page said teens were cursing, vaping, getting in the faces of parents and children, bullying, calling names and claiming to have a weapon.
A spokesperson for the Sahuarita Police Department said they have not received any reports from the public about bullying or aggressive behavior at the Rancho Sahuarita parks, though they are aware.
“The information we have is from officers that read the Facebook posts about the incidents at the parks on or about (May) 18th,” Officer Juan Zamora said. “Officers read that juveniles were being disrespectful and doing drugs in the park throughout ‘all hours of the day.’”
Zamora said officers have been checking parks more frequently and have contacted Rancho Sahuarita staff, whose employees do park checks as well.
“Officers have relayed to Rancho Sahuarita staff that police need to be called when such incidents arise so that we can contact the involved and investigate any criminal activity,” he said. “When officers have checked the parks, no such activity has been noted. Cameras are being installed in some Rancho Sahuarita parks as both a deterrent and as a tool to identify people involved in questionable/illegal activity.”
Rancho Sahuarita has two staff members on site at Parque del Rio and Parque del Presidio seven days a week, as well as overnight security, Community Director Michelle Moreno said.
“Report it to staff on site or call the clubhouse and management will respond ASAP,” she said. “A resident can also call 911 and SPD will respond. Rancho Sahuarita and SPD are working in concert to be visible and to have a presence.”
Moreno said there have been security cameras at the parks for years.
The Town of Sahuarita confirmed they had not received any reports of fights or bullying in the North Park, which they maintain.
Moreno and the SPD said anyone who experiences something of this nature should contact police.
