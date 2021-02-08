Sahuarita police said Monday that a man found dead in the desert Sunday appears to have died from suicide.
Manuel Campos, 78, had been missing from his home in Rancho Sahuarita for about 48 hours. His body was found at 12:07 p.m. Sunday under a mesquite tree east of Interstate 19 and south of Pima Mine Road in an area once planned for development by Copper Point, police said.
There was no indication of foul play or trauma to the body and police said a note had not been discovered. They declined to release further details, including how long they believe Campos was dead, pending an autopsy.
Campos left his home about 10 a.m. Friday, for a walk, which police said was not out of the ordinary.
On Saturday and Sunday, police used drones, infrared cameras, a Pima County Sheriff’s Department plane, a Border Patrol dog and called in extra officers in the search.
A group of about 50 residents was about to launch a search of the desert just before the body was discovered by a man on a mountain bike.