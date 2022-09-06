•Officers responded to a home reference a possible physical domestic violence incident about 10:20 p.m. The caller advised he had been hearing his neighbors fighting for about an hour and were starting to push each other. The investigation revealed there was no fighting and that the family had just moved in from California. They had other family over and they can be "loud" when they get together. The officer did not observe any suspicious or criminal activity. The officer advised the family to keep the noise level down.
•An officer responded to the Sahuarita Northwest Hospital about 3:15 p.m. reference a firearm accident. The investigation revealed that the male was attempting to clean his firearm when it discharged into his right hand. No one else was injured and his wife drove him to the hospital.
•An officer responded to a home about 12:40 p.m. reference found property. The reporting party stated they purchased a storage unit that was abandoned. While looking through all the property of the storage unit the reporting party found what appeared to be marijuana paraphernalia. The officer took possession of the paraphernalia, and it was properly disposed.
Aug. 28
Officers responded to the 14000 block of s. Via Gualda about 2:30 p.m., reference a juvenile who had been shot with a Nerf gun. The investigation revealed the children knew each other and were playing together at the park. No criminal violations were observed.
Aug. 31
•An officer made telephonic contact with a female complainant, reference possible identity theft. Officers were informed a bank account was opened without the complainant’s knowledge and several credit cards were applied for but denied. She believes it to be an ex-boyfriend.
•An officer responded to the Nogales Hwy and S. Calle Valley Verde about 8 p.m. in reference to a public assist. The investigation revealed an individual was chasing her dogs into the pecan field where her vehicle was stuck behind a locked gate. The officer contacted FICO security, who unlocked the gate for her.
Sept. 3
An Officer conducted a traffic stop on Sahuarita Road for driving without headlights about 12:45 a.m. The investigation revealed that three juveniles were the only occupants of the vehicle and that two of those juveniles had taken the vehicle from a grandparent, without permission, to pick up a friend and get food at McDonalds. The grandparent was contacted, and they did not wish to declare the vehicle stolen or pursue criminal charges. The legal guardians of the three juveniles responded to the scene and took custody of them. The driver was cited for two civil moving violations.
Sept. 4
An officer responded to the Quail Creek-Veterans Memorial Park dog park reference an animal attack. The investigation revealed that the owner of a large dog was in the small dog enclosure. The large dog grabbed a smaller dog; there were no injuries to the smaller dog, who yelped. The owner of the large dog advised that his dogs are friendly and were playing. The officer informed him this was the second time he was spoken to about having a large canine in the small canine are and he would be cited if it happened again.
Sept. 5
Officers responded to a home reference a possible burglary in progress about 3 p.m. Officers cleared the residence and did not observe any signs of any criminal or suspicious activity. The reporting party said she may have had a bad dream.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone