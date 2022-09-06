Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Aug. 26

•Officers responded to a home reference a possible physical domestic violence incident about 10:20 p.m. The caller advised he had been hearing his neighbors fighting for about an hour and were starting to push each other. The investigation revealed there was no fighting and that the family had just moved in from California. They had other family over and they can be "loud" when they get together. The officer did not observe any suspicious or criminal activity. The officer advised the family to keep the noise level down.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?