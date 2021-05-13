Sahuarita police shot and killed a bull Wednesday night it said was posing an ongoing threat in the community.
Police spokesman Lt. Mike Falquez said Thursday that they received a call at 8:51 p.m. about three bulls and one was shot a short time later “because of all the pedestrian traffic in the area.”
The bulls were grazing in a desert area in northern Rancho Sahuarita off Williams Ranch Road. Falquez said several bulls have been moving among parks, neighborhoods and across roads, “and we don’t want the public to get hurt.”
Falquez said the other two bulls “got away from us,” and would have also been dispatched.
Police on Tuesday will meet with the Department of Agriculture and the state Veterinarian’s Office to look for other bulls in the area to tranquilize them. Falquez said they will use hired cowboys and the department’s drone “to take them into custody without euthanizing them.”
The Department of Agriculture on Thursday said one of the bulls was “staying close to the trap” set up in Rancho Resort and another was close by. The trap is a pen with a self-closing door.
The bull shot Wednesday night, estimated at about 1,000 pounds, was to be buried Thursday on State Trust Land, Falquez said.
The bulls and wild horses have been an ongoing problem for years. The problem grew last summer when the state saw little monsoon activity and the bulls stuck around for months rather than just weeks as they searched for food and water in populated areas.
They have been a growing source of potential safety issues as they cross roads and take over park areas in Rancho Sahuarita and Rancho Resort, west of Interstate 19. Police have fielded dozens of calls to remove them from the road.