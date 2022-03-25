A police encounter with a bull in a Rancho Sahuarita park Wednesday night ended in the animal’s death.
Sahuarita Police officers responded to North Satellite Park around 9 p.m. March 23 after a park security guard called 911 about a wild bull that “aggressively charged” him, according to police reports.
SPD Commander Manny Amado said the security guard told dispatchers he saw kids “teasing the bull, throwing rocks at it,” and initially approached the bull after it started charging the kids.
Amado said the security guard then told dispatchers the bull began charging him as he backed away and retreated to his vehicle, where he placed the 911 call.
After arriving at the park, several officers used their vehicles to block traffic and escorted the bull out into a desert wash area.
But while monitoring the bull, which had no brandings or markings, Amado said officers saw the bull showing further signs of aggression by “stomping, lowering its head and starting to move forward,” toward then. An officer made the call to dispatch the bull with a shotgun, Amado said.
“We don’t like dispatching bulls, we have officers that absolutely hate it, but we also understand that we have an obligation to public safety,” he said.
“What we definitely don’t want happening is if we let it go, and it comes back into neighborhoods again and starts hurting residents…but it’s really a lose-lose situation for us and it’s not a popular thing, but again, we’re looking out for the overall safety of the public,” he said.
Amado said SPD keeps track of feral bull sightings and encounters in the area and notifies the Arizona Department of Agriculture, but relying on them to respond to every situation is not always feasible, as they can be hours away.
If officers continue to have multiple encounters with feral bulls in a specific area, for example, Amado said it could bring the Agriculture Department back to the region, but Friday he had no indication they were planning to come back for another roundup, like last year.
Following this incident, Amado said SPD may reevaluate policies around body-worn cameras, and would look at requiring those cameras be turned on when officers interact with wildlife. SPD was unable to obtain any footage of any part of Wednesday night’s incident, Amado said.
The department is planning a social media post with more information about public interactions with wildlife, but Amado said the underlying message is simple: stay away.
“Even though they may look tame, may look like pets, that doesn’t necessarily mean that they are. Bulls can be very temperamental, they can cause great damage and have been known to attack bicyclists and police officers. You have to be very careful, or you could get seriously hurt.”
The Sahuarita Police Department has responded to several bull sightings over the last couple of weeks, but this appears to be the first incident in 2022 resulting in the animal’s death.