Police are investigating a series of vehicle break-ins, thefts and attempted burglaries in a Sahuarita neighborhood last weekend that may be related, a department spokesperson said.
Sahuarita police officers responded to four separate reports of a suspect tampering with and breaking into vehicles on Feb. 11 in the area of West Amber Hawk Court and West Flaming Arrow Drive, in the Los Arroyos neighborhood north of Walmart.
According to police logs, one woman’s car was stolen from her garage after she stepped inside to get a jacket and left the engine running. Another caller reportedly spotted a male suspect underneath his SUV as he was approaching his home, and later found a crowbar and a Twinkie under the vehicle.
One caller also reported several items missing from a vehicle, and another said an individual had entered their vehicle and left a set of keys behind.
Sgt. Mike Blevins, public information officer for the Sahuarita Police Department, said detectives believe the thefts are linked because of the proximity of the events. Some of the cases have been closed because of the lack of leads or additional information.
One way neighbors can deter these types of break-ins, or substantially improve the outcome of an investigation, Blevins said, is by installing security devices in and around their property.
“There’s a lot of tech that’s pretty affordable nowadays – things like doorbell cameras and flood lights that automatically turn on and record video – those things have been really helpful for us in documenting the time of an incident and exactly what is transpiring,” Blevins said.
Another aspect, Blevins said, is simply being cognizant of what’s happening around you, and not hesitating to call 911 if you see something suspicious.
Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.
