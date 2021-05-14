The Sahuarita Unified School District was prepared for objections to its mask mandate at its governing board meeting Wednesday. The district contacted the Sahuarita Police Department to help manage the event.
But when the board asked officers to remove attendees who refused to follow its policy and mask up, officers declined.
A day later, SPD said confusion may have led to that decision, adding they do understand the district “may apply reasonable safety precautions, such as wearing a mask on their property.” A spokesman also said it might have been unclear “that SUSD staff wanted persons removed from the meeting for not wearing a mask last night.”
Police non-intervention
Wednesday night followed a string of county school board meetings in the past month where on-campus mask mandates have been protested. People stormed meetings in Vail and Tucson, and Tanque Verde canceled a meeting at the suggestion of the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.
SUSD contacted the Sahuarita Police Department and asked them to provide officers; they sent at least five.
Before the meeting, Board President Kevin Opalka asked the crowd, about half of whom were unmasked, to follow the district policy and mask up. They refused and Opalka asked police to escort them out.
Instead of removing them, police spoke briefly with school administrators, telling them they had questions on whether they could enforce a mask mandate, according to Superintendent Manny Valenzuela.
Valenzuela told the room the district consulted with legal counsel before the meeting and confirmed they have the authority to require masks on campus.
In an interview after the meeting, Valenzuela said police were unsure at the time if they could enforce the district’s mask mandate.
“Our concern is to maintain compliance with basic, reasonable standards that have been established by the board and they (police) were honest and professional,” he said. “Based on the approved plan, we inquired about their support in the enforcement upon hearing their concerns about enforcing a mask mandate. In consideration of everything, we thought the most reasonable and prudent course of action was to proceed with the meeting.”
SPD spokesman Lt. Michael Falquez said while making plans with the district it was made clear SUSD would require masks.
“Additionally, we understood disruptive behavior could result in being expelled from the meeting,” he said in an emailed statement answering questions from the Green Valley News. “Prior to these public meetings, we understood that SUSD staff and a PD supervisor or manager would communicate effectively about when SUSD wanted someone removed for unacceptable behavior.”
Though Opalka said, “Officer, would you please remove anyone not wearing a mask,” and pointed out individuals, Falquez said there may have been uncertainty among officers on what was being asked.
“Unfortunately, PD staff on scene may not have been clear that SUSD staff wanted persons removed from the meeting for not wearing a mask last night,” Falquez said. “There was some question associated with a couple of people that were not wearing a mask and claimed a ‘medical exemption.’ However, upon reviewing some video it revealed several persons not wearing a mask.”
As officers that night reached out to PD managers for clarification, the board decided to move forward with the meeting.
Falquez said they determined there was an option to eject non-compliant attendees, but the clarification came after the call to the public was almost done.
“The violation that would have been applicable would have been a trespassing charge for those that failed to either put on a mask or leave if they refused to put on a mask,” he said. “Our on-scene staff was advised we would enforce a trespassing violation if the school officials wanted those not complying with their meeting requirements to wear a mask, such as someone who may shop in a store and refuse to wear a mask.”
Falquez said SUSD and SPD have talked since the meeting and in the future, SPD “would enforce trespassing violations when persons are on their campus in violation of the law(s) and when a person refuses to comply or leave.”
“If such issues arise in the future, PD staff will work to provide direction to those in attendance to comply with safety measures, but if necessary, will enforce applicable laws,” he said.
Parents and others
Twelve people addressed the board in-person about masks. Comments ranged from questions about the legality of requiring them, negative impacts of masks on their children and “class-action lawsuits to follow.”
A Facebook event prior to the meeting called “Unmask Our Sahuarita students” encouraged parents to come to the meeting or email comments against the mask mandate. Four emailed comments were read, three in support of the mask mandate and one asking about curriculum.
Several of the speakers do not live in the community and don’t have children in the district.
Justine Wadsack, who does not live in Sahuarita and has no children in the district, also attended the Vail Unified School District meeting in April.
“I understand from some of the parents in this district you guys are testing students every week...that’s just cruel,” she said. “These children are terrified to come here. That is absolutely disgraceful and I think you guys should be ashamed.”
SUSD has never required testing of all students. They have voluntary, free testing available with written permission from parents and the district required student athletes to be tested once a week to play. They are receiving no money for conducting tests.
Steve Daniels, president of the Arizona Patriot Party, attended wearing a hat that read, “Make Education Great Again.” He lives in Phoenix.
“What you are doing to these kids is criminal,” he said. “It’s a muzzle, it’s not a mask.”
When the board ended the call to the public, members of the audience stood up and shouted they had four minutes left. The board allowed additional people to speak beyond those four minutes, then several people continued to approach the podium, further lengthening the call to public.
Among them was David Lee, a parent who spoke against masks at the previous meeting. He announced he would run for the board in 2022, and also called for the audience to praise Sahuarita police for “standing up to tyranny.” The audience applauded.
Cory Stephens, a parent in the district, helped organize the Facebook event and demanded the chance to be heard. Her daughter is at Walden Grove High School and Stephens said COVID-19 testing has ruined her experience.
“My daughter is tested weekly as a student athlete,” she said. “Every week she is forced to take a COVID test and she wants to move to a state where there aren’t ‘libtards,’ that’s what she told me last week. She wants to move because she has to be tested weekly for COVID.”
Members of the audience cleared out once the call to the public was complete.
SUSD is not changing its policy with less than two weeks to go in the semester, though Valenzuela said they expect to make mask-wearing optional in the fall.
“It’s anticipated at this point and desired and hopeful that it will be possible,” he said. “I think one thing we’ve learned from this whole pandemic is things are very uncertain and change very rapidly, so it’s difficult and challenging to make long-term projections.”
SUSD’s school year ends this week, with graduations May 19 and 20. Masks will be required.