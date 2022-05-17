A former Walden Grove High School teacher who resigned after she was suspected of having an inappropriate relationship with a student for more than three years was teaching at a Tucson charter school until recently.
The Sahuarita Police Department closed the case involving teacher Patricia McKelvy in March after the student, who graduated in 2020, stopped cooperating with the investigation. The Pima County Attorney’s Office declined to prosecute the case in 2021, but said last month that it remained open pending further information.
McKelvy has not been charged with any crimes.
Nearly 100 pages of police reports indicate McKelvy spent thousands of dollars on gifts, food and legal fees for the teenager; texted and called him at all hours; had him over to her home several times; told the school she was trying to adopt him; called him pet names and told him she loved him; met him off campus to hang out or have lunch; gave him failing grades when he did not respond to her texts or calls; and inappropriately touched him on several occasions.
McKelvy brought up sex at least once but nothing in the reports indicate they were in a sexual relationship.
The reports indicate the teenager was at times uncomfortable with the relationship; the boy’s father described McKelvy similar to “a toxic girlfriend,” with increasing demands and control over his son.
McKelvy resigned from Walden Grove effective October 2020, after the Sahuarita Unified School District opened an investigation into the relationship. Until recently, McKelvy was teaching sixth- and seventh-grade logic at the Central Tucson location of the Leman Academy of Excellence.
Leman Academy, a charter school, became aware of the investigation after a reporter called May 6; the school declined to verify when McKelvy came to work for them. McKelvy was immediately put on paid administrative leave and her profile removed from the school website. The school said it was conducting an internal investigation and declined further comment.
Questions raised
On Aug. 17, 2020, the victim’s father reported what he described as an inappropriate relationship between his son and McKelvy to Sahuarita Police and SUSD.
The details of the relationship came to light after his son was involved in a vehicle accident Aug. 13. His vehicle had been rear-ended by a Jeep driven by McKelvy, according to the Tucson Police Department.
McKelvy told police she had been rear-ended, causing her to hit the victim’s vehicle, but police said there was no evidence she had been hit from behind.
The victim said he had been stopped by an officer two days before for having a suspended license plate. He said McKelvy texted him Aug. 13, offering to drive behind him so he wouldn’t get pulled over again.
When she offered to pay for the damage, the victim told her, "No, I'm not doing that anymore." He was "sick of it,” according to the report. That’s when he called his father and police and began to describe the relationship.
The victim’s father told police Sept. 10, 2020, there were a couple times prior to the accident that McKelvy’s name came up. He said his son had a different phone in 2016, which he confiscated because his son was using it late at night. The phone rang several times with the caller ID “Mrs. McKelvy.” The victim stated she was just checking in on him.
In September 2019, the victim told his father he was going to move in with McKelvy and her husband because she offered and it would be easier than going between his parents, who were separated.
His father said no, and they didn’t hear about McKelvy again until the crash.
How it started
During his interview, the teen said the relationship began in the middle of his sophomore year. He began having lunch in McKelvy’s classroom with a female student, who eventually stopped coming.
The victim and McKelvy began talking and he left Walden Grove for another high school before returning as a junior. She was his first-period teacher.
McKelvy gave him her personal cell number and they began texting, he said. She also began buying him Starbucks drinks every day, lunches, gas and paid for three of his speeding tickets.
Over the course of the relationship, the victim’s father estimated McKelvy spent at least $10,000 on his son, including an Apple Watch valued at more than $1,000, clothing and attorneys fees for an incident he had been involved in at a party. The victim said all McKelvy wanted in return was his time.
The teen visited McKelvy's home, sometimes when her husband was there, where they would sit on the couch and watch TV or talk. He said he’d usually only spend a couple hours there. At first, the victim said he liked the gifts and the friendship, but later felt the relationship was “weird.”
The victim said McKelvy made him uncomfortable at times with pet names and texts asking “what their relationship was, how he saw it, what it should be, and what the end goal was.” He would tell her that they were just friends and there wasn't an "end goal."
McKelvy would get angry when he would not respond to her texts or calls, frequently sending text after text or calling multiple times, according to the report. She regularly told the teenager that she loved him, complained about her husband to him, suggested they live together and offered to get him motel rooms on several occasions.
Relationship status
The teenager and McKelvy, who was interviewed by police Aug. 22, 2020, denied the relationship was of a sexual nature.
The victim said he “still cared for her as a friend; however, he felt like he was no longer able to maintain his relationship with her due to its toxicity and stress he had endured,” according to the report.
McKelvy told school district leaders she was trying to adopt the victim because of his bad home life. She claimed the victim had asked her to adopt him in August 2019, at the beginning of his senior year, but they didn’t go through with it when the victim’s dad said it was best he continued living at home. McKelvy was still discussing adoption when he was 18.
She described their relationship as a “mother/son, teacher/student relationship.” She also said they had matching tattoos.
In journal entries retrieved by police, she wrote, “It wasn't a mother/son relationship, but it was not a friendship or anything beyond inappropriate. It was a mix of everything and that made the relationship undefinable.”
She told police nothing physical happened between them other than a hug.
When asked to explain the meaning of the texts asking the victim what the end goal of the relationship was, she said “she guessed that it was in terms of expectations; what both either she or the victim wanted. She began to feel that the relationship became unbalanced.”
Touching incident
In an interview Oct. 27, 2020, the victim disclosed an earlier incident where McKelvy massaged his leg. He was 17 in his junior year in December 2018, and had pulled a hamstring. McKelvy massaged the area on six or seven occasions in the classroom and in her vehicle.
He said, “each time she massaged him, she came closer and closer to his groin area.” He believed she would have eventually touched his groin area if it hadn’t been for Christmas break.
The victim recalled another time in her car when she playfully tried to take his phone. She reached into his pocket and grabbed his genitals, stating she had his phone. When he told her it was not, “she released her grasp, and stated, ‘Oh.’ She said she was joking and didn't mean to ‘grab that.’”
She told him not to speak of the incident.
“She reasoned that the repercussions of touching a minor would involve law enforcement, her career at the school, as well as her marriage,” according to the report.
On Dec. 10, 2018, he said after class she asked him “if it would be weird if they had sex. She advised him of having a couple years on him and knowing a thing or two and that if she were younger, she would have sex with him.”
McKelvy's work and school history indicate she is in her mid- to late-30s.
The victim maintained they never had sex, but “he felt if he had propositioned her to have sex with him, she would have accepted.”
Possible manipulation
The reports detail what could be considered manipulation and increasing control over the teenager.
McKelvy on multiple occasions gave the victim an “F” grade until he contacted her or spent time with her, at which time she would change the grade. She ultimately gave him all A’s, according to the report.
In an incident where the victim was involved in a case with his attorneys, she convinced him to make her his Power of Attorney, according to the report. McKelvy denied that had happened.
She would sometimes tell him she needed to talk to him about his attorney when he wasn't responding to her.
The victim’s father said he was not receiving notifications from the school about his son, as is routine, and he said at one point school administration called him to verify his contact info. They asked if he still lived at a particular address that turned out to be that of McKelvy.
According to the report, the father said McKelvy “had taken it upon herself to update his information where not only was she the parent and contact, but his teacher as well. She then mitigated any issues, problems and failed classes.”
SUSD responds
Once the father reported the relationship to the school, the district removed McKelvy from direct contact with students.
Superintendent Manny Valenzuela said they began their own investigation and found “reasonable suspicion that the conduct of this staff member did cross the boundaries of professional norms which are reasonable and prudent between student and teacher.”
Valenzuela said they found instances of McKelvy and the teenager meeting outside school, the expensive gifts and inappropriate conversations.
“Our investigation was still in process and we had a growing weight of evidence that this conduct was unprofessional,” he said. “It's not acceptable with the norms of high professional duty and expectations we have. I can tell you that it was significantly concerning and we were continuing to pursue it at the time that she chose to resign.”
Valenzuela said McKelvy requested to resign in October 2020, which they accepted.
Police interviewed WGHS and SUSD administrators on Oct. 29, 2020. They asked about the administration documents being changed to McKelvy’s information.
During that time, McKelvy was not listed, except on one form. The district said they had not contacted the victim's father about any changes to the personal information, and that they had not processed any of those changes.
Valenzuela said the district had no records or documents showing changes in personal information on the student’s account, nor did they call the victim’s father.
Search warrant
A search warrant was served on McKelvy’s Marana home on Aug. 25, 2020, and police removed several computers, phones, CDs and other items.
Among the findings on the computer were several “non-sexual” images of the teenager, internet searches on what to do when accused of having sex with an underage student and journal entries.
Police also found images of Mary Kay Letourneau, a teacher who pled guilty in 1997 to two counts of felony second-degree rape of a child — a 12-year-old student whom she later married and had two children with.
Among the journal entries:
Aug. 4, 2019: She wrote she would be very upset if the victim decided not to move in with her.
Aug. 10, 2019: She said she signed up for tutoring in the library so she could see the victim.
Jan. 12, 2020: She felt she needed to back away from the victim, felt slighted and hated the way she felt. She wondered if it was bad she felt that way or if it was understandable, given their type of relationship.
March 10, 2020: McKelvy wrote she hated their relationship, as it was gray and undefinable.
March 13, 2020: They both decided to take a break. She said their relationship was not black or white. There was a lot of gray between them. She told the victim that their relationship felt very one-sided. Talking about their relationship sounded like a love relationship which was silly.
March 21, 2020: Her heart hurt. She thought she should give up.
June 6, 2020: After their break and arguments, their conversations were much better. It was like a "normal" relationship.
June 19, 2020: The victim came over and they hung out a couple hours.
Aug. 5, 2020: They had plans to meet at the school and he canceled. She wished he kept in mind how much she did for him. He came first in her life and in some instances even before her husband.
Aug. 7, 2020: It was finally "it." She needed to realize that her relationship with the victim was toxic. (The vehicle accident would happen less than a week later.)
Aug. 20, 2020: McKelvy wrote other than losing her mother, she didn't believe her heart had ever hurt this much. The pain was indescribable. She didn't know how she was going to go on without being in his life and he in hers. She would do anything to get him back. She needed him back. She wondered how she would go on and be happy with everything. Everywhere she looked, she saw him. Three years of memories.
SPD closes case
The case was presented to the Pima County Attorney’s Office on Sept. 2, 2021, but was dismissed pending further follow-up with the now-adult victim, who had graduated more than a year earlier. There were no charges.
SPD wrote a final report March 22, 2022, closing the case. Detectives attempted to make contact with the victim several times to confirm he wanted to move forward with the case and would be available for trial. The last attempt to contact the victim was on Feb. 15, 2022.
The County Attorney’s Office told the Green Valley News/Sahuarita Sun the investigation was still open.
McKelvy worked at Walden Grove from 2015 to 2020; she worked for Satori School in 2012, a charter school in Tucson.
McKelvy was contacted by the Green Valley News and said in an email May 9 that her lawyer would be in touch shortly. A call was never received.