Anza Trail School

An 8-year-old Anza Trail School student who left school early Tuesday without permission made up a story about an attempted kidnapping, police and school officials said.

Sahuarita police spoke to the child, school staff and reviewed security camera footage from the school and a doorbell camera from a nearby home and discovered discrepancies in the child’s story.



