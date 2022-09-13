An 8-year-old Anza Trail School student who left school early Tuesday without permission made up a story about an attempted kidnapping, police and school officials said.
Sahuarita police spoke to the child, school staff and reviewed security camera footage from the school and a doorbell camera from a nearby home and discovered discrepancies in the child’s story.
The child, whose sex was not disclosed in a police department press release, admitted making up the story to avoid getting into trouble for leaving school grounds without permission, police said.
According to a school official, the child was stopped by a concerned adult in a neighborhood near the school who called police about 12:20 p.m. The child told police they were “grabbed by an adult male connected to a particular vehicle,” according to a release.
A school official said they had no plans to contact parents of other students because nobody was ever at risk. They contacted the child's family.
Police said the child will not be charged with false reporting.
