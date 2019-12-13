Sahuarita Police Chief John Noland defended his officers' decision to engage in a high-speed pursuit last Sunday because two suspected shoplifters used "force or fear" during the incident.
The policy requires officers to consider 17 factors before initiating or continuing chases, he said in an interview Thursday.
Officers responded to Walmart around 3:45 p.m. Dec. 8 on a shoplifting call. They were told two shoplifting suspects, a man and a woman, had run over security personnel with shopping carts when they tried to detain them. The victims also provided officers with a description of the suspects' vehicle.
Sahuarita Police Lt. Sam Almodova said the suspects initially acted as though they were going to pull over when officers spotted them but then sped away west on Duval Mine Road.
As more officers joined the pursuit, the suspects reached speeds of more than 90 mph, he said. The suspects ran a red light at La Cañada Drive and continued west on Duval Mine Road. When they reached the end of the road at the Sierrita Mine, the suspects made a U-turn, he said.
"A couple times it appeared that the vehicle was trying to run over either officers or deputies," he said. "The vehicle pursuit continued and at some point in time the suspect vehicle rammed one of our vehicles."
The suspects' tire went flat and they ended up rolling and crashing near Rio Altar Road off Duval Mine Road.
Christopher Raymond Massey, a 36-year-old Arivaca resident, remains in jail on suspicion of aggravated assault, unlawful flight, organized retail theft, reckless driving, refusing to provide a truthful name and criminal damage. He is being held on $25,000 bail.
The woman was hospitalized for reasons unrelated to the crash but has since been released. No charges have been brought against her; the investigation continues.
What to consider
Any officer can initiate a pursuit but a sergeant must concur within 90 seconds of the start, Noland said. Among the things the sergeant must take into consideration:
- The seriousness of the offense
- Whether the suspect represents a serious threat to public safety
- Safety of the public (area of chase, time of day, amount of traffic)
- Weather, lighting, road conditions
- Performance capabilities of the vehicles involved
- Other people in the suspect's vehicle (hostages, co-offenders, passengers)
- Availability of aircraft assistance
- Distance between the vehicles
"The information that they had at the time that the pursuit was initiated is there had been a strong-armed robbery and a strong-armed robbery is usually force or fear," Noland said. "It’s something short of a weapon, but somebody punches you to take your money, pushes you or assaults you in some way, uses some force or fear in order to do it."
The sergeant on duty assessed the situation and deemed the pursuit fell within policy, he said. After being briefed by staff and reviewing body camera videos, Noland said he agreed with the decision.
Although it was initially reported that the pursuit reached speeds of over 90 mph, Noland said he heard officers calling out speeds of 75 to 85 on the radio. At that time, Noland said the officers were well outside town limits with less traffic and fewer intersections.
Felony suspects
This was not simply a shoplifting case, Noland said. The suspects in this case were accused of felony crimes and are now known to have had many prior arrests.
"Obviously, this was not them walking in and stealing a sweatshirt because they’re cold, this is much more complex than that," he said. "Would we chase all shoplifters in a pursuit? The answer is no. We would probably cancel the majority of them or all of them at some point, but would we initiate a pursuit hoping that the person would actually pull over and stop? That answer is yes."
Officers have to look at the totality of the circumstances, Noland said.
"The person that steals $1.7 billion and is fleeing, do you pursue that person? The answer from my perspective would be, yeah, we’re probably going to pursue him for some time. The person that steals $1.70, are you going to pursue that person? You might initially, but that one may be shut down in 90 seconds or less by the sergeant," he said.
Noland acknowledged there have been times when innocent bystanders have been injured or killed in cases where, in hindsight, the pursuit should have been called off. However, he said officers receive a great deal of training on pursuits and responding to high priority calls with lights and sirens. Sergeants making the decisions receive even more training.
"I can tell you right now that our sergeants will cancel a pursuit if you’re not telling them how fast you’re going with regular updates, where you’re at, what street you’re on or the officer sounds confused, doesn’t report back information directly and things of that nature," Noland said.
It is simply unrealistic for people to think officers should not engage in pursuits if there are other vehicles on the road or if the officers' have the suspects' license plate number, the chief said. The person associated with a license plate may not be the person accused of committing a crime and officers need to be able to make the proper ID in the courtroom.
Criminal record
According to Pima County Superior Court and Arizona Department of Correction records, Massey was sentenced to 1.5 years in prison in February 2018, after pleading guilty to four counts of attempted aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was released from prison in April.
In a 2013 case, he was placed on five years' probation after pleading guilty to burglary and methamphetamine charges.