Green Valley won’t be getting its first craft brewery, at least not anytime soon.
Mike Bommersbach, who’s been working on the plan for Madera Canyon Brewing since last year, pulled the plug in a short email Wednesday evening to several stakeholders.
“After talking to people locally, we’ve decided to not go forward with Madera Canyon Brewing at this time,” he wrote.
He didn't immediately return a request for more information.
The plan faced questions from neighbors in The Greens neighborhood and The Peaks at Santa Rita apartments. Its location just off the East I-19 Frontage Road put it on the edge of established neighborhoods and near a memory care center.
Bommersbach had his own concerns this summer over skyrocketing construction costs — if a construction crew could be found to build it . He said he cut the floor plan in half as costs rose, and hoped to open by November 2022.
Bommersbach hired an architect/builder in November 2020, and bought five acres on two parcels at 3196 S. Prosperous Place. The engineered steel building, already designed, is contemporary style, 4,505 square feet and 24 feet high.