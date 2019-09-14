They are just as physical. They play with the same ball and by the same rules. They’re Sahuarita’s first rugby team for girls and they’re just getting started.
Last year, Sahuarita NJROTC instructor Master Sgt. Jeff King took boys from Walden Grove and Sahuarita high schools and started the Sahuarita Spartans Rugby Club and it became one of 16 teams in the AZ Rugby League.
Unfortunately for Alicen Barney, she got to train with the boys, but she didn't get to play despite falling in love with the sport. USA Rugby’s regulations say boys and girls can't play on the same team.
So Barney was forced to make the trip to Tucson twice a week to practice with the Tucson Thunderbirds who played their games every Saturday in Phoenix. Eventually, near the end of last school year, Barney approached King with the idea of starting a girls team closer to home.
“We thought it would be a great idea to have a girls team down in Sahuarita because a lot of girls I did talk to said the commute was too much,” Barney said. “If it was in Sahuarita, then they could go to practice because it’s right in their hometown and it worked, we have a girls team now.”
King agreed and got to work making it happen.
Those he recruited got to work, making posters and setting up tables at freshman orientation in an effort to recruit girls for the Sahuarita Spartans Rugby team.
“When it comes to girls' sports they don't always get a lot of opportunities to do a lot of things, like they don’t get to play football,” King said. “Any chance that there’s an opportunity to allow girls to do something like the boys, it’s pretty cool. I think it’s a really great opportunity for them.”
Barney has since gone on to study criminal justice at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff. She decided to turn down a scholarship to play rugby for American International College in Massachusetts. She still plays rugby though, but for the Northern Arizona Lady Sharks Rugby Football Club.
There are now 16 girls playing on King’s rugby team. Like the boys last year, King said the girls didn't know much about rugby. They hadn't sought it out. But the boys have helped.
The boys and the girls start their practice with each other, doing warm ups and drills.
Many of the girls have never played rugby outside of practice with King. Most of the girls, King said, have never tackled anyone in their life. It’s caused King to make sure the girls learn the proper technique of wrapping their arms around their opponent for a tackle to make sure no one gets hurt. He’s been taking it slow with them, just teaching them the fundamentals.
“What’s really great is the boys have really adopted (the girls) and helped them out,” King said. "It’s really neat, it’s just one big family.”
After drills, when things start to get physical, King will split the players up, the boys will go with the boys and the girls with the girls.
Like the boys team, the girls come from Sahuarita and Walden Grove high schools. King said the decision to name the team “Spartans” comes from the desire to not pit one group of students against the other. Everything is meant to be as inclusive as possible.
“Rugby is a big community so it’s kind of neat, it’s not like any other sport,” King said. “You play each other, between the lines you play hard and when it’s over you’re friends. We always have a meal together, with the other team and that’s universal no matter what level of rugby you play.”
King said the meals are a chance to socialize and form brotherhoods. Now, with a girls team, it’s a chance to form sisterhoods too. King estimates he’s spent anywhere from $200 to $300 of his own money on meals for the teams after games.
Some of the girls who have played other sports, like SHS junior Veronique Pomerleau, have found similarities between rugby and other sports.
“I used to play soccer and I’d say it’s really similar to that… it’s a lot more physical contact,” she said. “We have actual tackling where you kind of wrap around the person rather than just shoulder tackling, kind of shoving them out of the way. It’s a lot more strength though because of the tackling.”
The girls don’t have a schedule yet for when or how often they’ll play. There are currently eight girls teams in the AZ Rugby League, but King said teams might get added or dropped before their season starts in November.
During the preseason, the girls will play on seven-member teams. Come January, they'll play on 15-member teams, King said. The season will culminate in February with playoffs.
Once they have their schedule, the team will have to figure out transportation. King said he might charter a bus. They'll need money though and they plan on doing car washes and selling cheesecakes to help raise the money needed to pay for a bus to take them Phoenix, Scottsdale, Chandler, and Tucson.
Both Walden Grove and Sahuarita high allow King and his team to use their fields for their home rugby matches.