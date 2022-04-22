Volunteers have finished a beautification project to replant 11 medians on Abrego Drive between Continental Road and Esperanza Boulevard. MedianGreen, Green Valley Gardeners and the Green Valley Fairways POA completed the final median April 21.
Replanting, watering and maintaining the 11 medians was part of Green Valley Gardeners and MedianGreen’s 40th anniversary project. Plants include golden barrel cactus, prickly pear, red yucca, turpentine bush, brittle bush and various agave.
Once medians are planted, they are maintained by civic and HOA volunteers, who water and care for the plants for two years until the native desert plants are established. The Green Valley Fire District helps by filling the cisterns with water.
As with all living things, established plants require trimming and occasional maintenance to continue growing, looking healthy and well-cared for.
“Generous donations from Green Valley Fairways, Desert Meadows, Green Valley Gardeners and private donors made the project possible,” said co-chair Ruth Tamminga, who represents MedianGreen. She works with Phyllis Barboza, both members of Green Valley Gardeners.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone