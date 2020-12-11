You don't need technical knowledge or fancy degrees to appreciate the deep-space images Gree…

As private companies plan to launch thousands of satellites into orbit to feed the growing d…

Don't miss these

GEMINID METEOR SHOWER

When: Dec. 4-17

Peak: 2 a.m. Dec. 14

Where: Sky-wide with peak rates of 119 meteors per hour

Source: Debris from asteroid 3200 Phaethon, discovered Oct. 11, 1983.

Fun Fact: The Geminids are the only shower originating from an asteroid. All other meteor showers originate from cometary bodies.

GREAT CONJUNCTION

When: Dec. 21 at about 6:45 p.m.

Where: About 20 degrees above the southwestern horizon.

What: A 0.1-degree angular pass between Jupiter and Saturn.

Next chance: The next opportunity to see the two planets this close would be March 15, 2080.