It's been a long and challenging year, but the night sky will serve up a treat Dec. 21 as Jupiter and Saturn appear to nearly touch just after sunset.
The "great conjunction" of the two planets will be the first glimpse of such a close angular pass since 1226 — nearly 800 years ago. Saturn and Jupiter appeared this close in 1623, only 14 years after Galileo's first telescope was invented. But that conjunction was too close to the sun to be seen.
Conjunctions happen every 20 years, but the proximity between the two varies or, like the conjunction of 1623, isn't visible. And if you miss this one, you'll have to wait until just before 5 a.m. on March 15, 2080, to get one this close.
This year's great conjunction is much more convenient and will be in Green Valley's southwestern horizon around 6:45 p.m.
This year's Jupiter-Saturn conjunction not only peaks Dec. 21 – the winter solstice, the longest night of the year – but will also last throughout Christmas week.
Christmas story
There's been speculation a Jupiter-Saturn conjunction was the basis for the Star of Bethlehem in the Christmas story, but that's a stretch.
Vatican Observatory Director Brother Guy Consolmagno said there is no religious significance to the conjunction.
"Is this really what the Star of Bethlehem was," he asked. "No one knows for sure what the star was, and until we have a time machine where we can go back and interview Matthew with a video recorder, no one ever will know for sure."
And for Consolmagno, figuring out what the Star of Bethlehem was isn't the most significant aspect of the story.
"But the important thing to remember is that the Star of Bethlehem is just a small part of the infancy narrative in Matthew's Gospel," he said. "The point of his story isn't the star. It's the baby."
Consolmagno said it's still a pretty sight that everyone should catch.
"Look just after sunset for Jupiter, the bright 'star' low to the west; nearby is a fainter 'star,' Saturn," he said. "All month, Jupiter will be creeping closer to Saturn. On (Dec. 21), they'll be so close together that your naked eye won't be able to tell them apart."
Observational treat
Fred Lawrence Whipple Observatory spokeswoman Amy Oliver said the great conjunction is like a salve for 2020.
"So many bad things have happened, but December is actually full of gifts," she said Wednesday. "The Geminids meteor shower is Sunday (Dec. 13) night into Monday morning. There's only a sliver of a moon. The new moon comes just in time for a dark sky for the Geminids meteor shower, and we don't always get that lucky."
But she said the topper to astronomical events this year is the Jupiter-Saturn conjunction.
"The next time will be in 2040, but it definitely won't be this close, they won't look like they're kissing," Oliver said. "It'll still be fun to see, of course, but we're always looking for these events that are unique and very special."
And this Jupiter-Saturn conjunction is unique. The two planets will appear 0.1 degrees apart – about the thickness of a dime. In actuality, the planets will be about 403 million miles apart.
"It's not going to be big and bright," Oliver said. "One of the misconceptions is that these two things will come together and look like a big bright ball of light in the sky. They're already not a big bright ball of light individually. They're not going to shoot light somehow into the sky. It'll just look like two stars are suddenly on top of each other."
While you can use binoculars or a small backyard telescope, they aren't necessary.
On top of the entertainment value, the event will provide research opportunities for astronomers.
"There are things that are good about it for us," she said. "Because every time an event like this happens, depending on the type of astronomy you do, there are baselines that you can create."
GV observation
Green Valley resident and amateur astrophotographer Burley Packwood is excited to catch the conjunction.
Packwood has been taking images of objects in the night for 20 years but doesn't typically take images of planets or conjunctions. But he said this year's Jupiter-Saturn conjunction is a significant event.
"I have had a chance to do a bit more research, and I think what I'm going to do is see if I can image these with what I'm imaging the moon with now," Packwood said. "And I'm doing that virtually every night."
Packwood has an observation dome in his backyard, and his equipment should handle the imaging. But ground-based observations often have their own set of challenges.
"The problem is as both planets are setting, there are going to be some trees in the way in the common area out behind the house and to the southwest," Packwood said.
As Packwood reads more about the conjunction, his excitement is growing. And he hopes others in the community will share in that excitement as the big day approaches.
"This should be an exciting event," he said. "I'm hoping there's going to be a lot of interest in it and people looking up. I'm definitely going to."