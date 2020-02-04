A Sahuarita man walking his dogs at Los Arroyos Parque was forced to stab a pit bull to death Saturday morning after it attacked his leashed dogs.
Sahuarita Police Sgt. Michael Blevins said the man was walking a shepherd-mix and mountain cur around 8 a.m. when two pit bulls ran through an open gate at a nearby residence and attacked his dogs. He wasn't able to stop the attack until he got out his pocket knife and stabbed one of the pit bulls, mortally wounding it.
The man's dogs were taken to a vet for treatment, Blevins said. He is not facing any charges, but the owner of the pit bulls could face a misdemeanor charge of prohibited acts (dangerous animal) and a civil citation for dogs at large.