After a nearly two-month search and hundreds of leads and sightings from residents, a small terrier who has been on the loose in Green Valley and Sahuarita is finally resting safe in bed.
Piper, who escaped in early March, took the bait (cooked chicken) in a humane trap on Saturday.
For the group of people who have been leading the charge to find her — affectionately known as Piper’s Army — it’s the culmination of a grand community effort.
Resident Laura Berfield has been the main contact for Piper sightings and said she’ll never forget the moment they finally brought the dog home.
“I can't even describe how hard we cried when we saw her in that trap,” she said. “It was one of those moments.”
Berfield, who has fielded more than 100 tips on Piper’s location over the last couple months, said the call came Saturday morning.
A resident in Villas West spotted Piper near her home and contacted Berfield. Though the dog had run off, she allowed Berfield and Vickie Jackson to set a trap at her home.
“There was a day we didn't see her at all before she went into a trap,” she said. “I was like, ‘Well, OK, I don't know…,’ but then the gal called me on Saturday and said, ‘She is in the trap.’ We’re all elated that she's safe.”
Berfield said Piper is doing “amazingly well,” especially considering her ordeal, which took her in sweeping circles north into Sahuarita. It appeared she spent the bulk of her time roaming central Green Valley, not far from where she escaped.
“She’s quiet, sweet and about to get a bath this week and she is doing really well,” she said. “She’s a great little dog. She's so sweet it’s hard to imagine how tough she had to be to survive…tenacious.”
Piper was taken to the veterinarian Saturday afternoon and was found to be in good health.
For now, she will spend some time “decompressing” at Jackson’s home before being adopted. The person who owned Piper when she went missing does not want her back.
Berfield said they have someone lined up to adopt her.
“She’s an excellent and qualified person,” Berfield said. “She's done a lot of rescue work and wants to open a rescue here in Green Valley. Both Vickie and I felt super comfortable with that.”
Berfield and Jackson put long hours into the effort, but Berfield said it took the whole community to bring Piper to safety.
“I want to thank this community for every single lead, every sighting,” she said. “It wasn't just me and Vickie, it was the entire community on watch for her.”
