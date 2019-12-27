Federal authorities have denied Pima County's $200,000 humanitarian aid request as part of this year's $1.8 million Operation Stonegarden grant application, saying there's no border security benefit to the allocation.
County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry said Friday that means the county will receive none of the $1.8 million grant request because the Board of Supervisors' May vote was contingent upon the aid to help pay the way for asylum seekers filtering through Southern Arizona.
In a memo Thursday, Huckelberry included a letter dated Nov. 14 from the U.S. Border Patrol and FEMA that had been sent to the Arizona Department of Homeland Security denying the humanitarian aid component of the grant.
In the letter, federal authorities stated they took into account the county's voluntary return of more than $1.2 million in Stonegarden funding in fiscal year 2017.The letter, signed by Brian Hastings with U.S. Border Patrol and Bridget Bean with FEMA, claimed the county's decision to reject Stonegarden funding resulted in a loss of more than 11,000 Stonegarden overtime hours aimed at securing the border.
Huckelberry acknowledged in his memo that federal authorities appeared concerned that the county rejected the grant in September 2018. But he disputed that more than 11,000 Stonegarden hours were lost, saying the grant money was reallocated to other agencies in Arizona.
Huckelberry also took issue with how allocating less than 1.2 percent of the state's total 2018 Stonegarden funding of $16.7 million to humanitarian aid "contravenes border security," given negative national publicity over Border Patrol housing practices.
Waiting for an answer
The letter, only disclosed this week, ended months of speculation and waiting. County officials had not heard from federal authorities on the status of the Stonegarden application and had appealed to U.S. Reps. Ann Kirkpatrick, Raul Grijalva and Tom O'Halleran, and Sens. Martha McSally and Kyrsten Sinema on Nov. 13.
Huckelberry told the Green Valley News on Friday that he learned of the November letter from Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier on Dec. 5.
"As late as two weeks ago, Congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick was inquiring with federal officials whether they provided an answer," Huckelberry said. "We've never seen that until the sheriff indicated there was a copy."
Kirkpatrick spokeswoman Abigail O'Brien said the representative received a phone call from federal authorities stating they would send the county a denial, but they never received a letter to that effect. O'Brien didn't respond to a question asking when Kirkpatrick received the phone call.
Kirkpatrick issued a statement to the Green Valley News following the release of the DHS letter that said she was "disappointed by the announcement and the department's delayed response to our letters. My office has been in touch with the county about next steps."
Huckelberry said county management hadn't been given a direct response about the status of the grant despite several efforts.
"We've been the ones trying to find an answer, and even when there was an answer no one would tell us there was an answer," he said. "It's a very odd way to do business."
Napier said he tried to make a final plea to federal authorities in Washington to reconsider their decision before taking the letter to Huckelberry.
"I wanted to hold on to that because I thought there might be some hope of reconsideration at the end," he said.
Napier said he received the letter about a week before bringing it to Huckelberry's attention Dec. 5.
Despite the denial of the grant's humanitarian aid component, Napier said he still hopes to salvage part of this year's funding request. But Huckelberry said that's not happening. He said the county board approved a grant request "conditioned on humanitarian aid. So, no humanitarian aid, no Stonegarden."
The board approved Stonegarden, 3-2, in a contentious meeting May 7, with Supervisor Sharon Bronson breaking with fellow Democrats and voting in favor of the grant with Republican Supervisors Steve Christy and Ally Miller. County Board Chairman Richard Elías and Supervisor Ramón Valadez voted against the grant.
Humanitarian aid
The $200,000 in humanitarian aid would have gone toward funding Catholic Community Service's Casa Alitas program that began operating Aug. 6 through an agreement approved by the county July 22. The facility occupies a vacant portion of the Pima County Juvenile Detention Center and receives 150 to 300 asylum seekers per week, where they receive food, shelter and travel services. The average stay is a few days, while asylum seekers arrange to travel to family or sponsors around the United States.
Huckelberry said the shelter has spent about $500,000 and has received $88,000 in the first round of Emergency Supplemental Appropriations for Humanitarian Assistance and Security at the Southern Border Act funds. The act was signed into law in July.
Huckelberry said the county doesn't have any plans to close the shelter despite the DHS decision to deny the aid.
"We're compiling our next grant application and will go in January the fifth, and it will be for everything we're eligible to receive," he said. "It will probably be in the range of one million (dollars)."
Huckelberry said the grant would cover expenditures in 2019 as well as those in 2020 after continued operation.
Valadez, whose district includes most of Sahuarita, and Elías said they don't see the federal denial of humanitarian aid as jeopardizing Casa Alitas' future. Elías said he would support continuing to keep the shelter running regardless of humanitarian aid from Stonegarden.
"It's much better than having migrants just released on the street with no place to go and no idea of what to do," he said. "These are people with legal status, and I think that it's perfectly within the values we hold true in the borderlands."
Christy, whose district includes Green Valley and part of Sahuarita, said the county should be receiving federal grant money to cover the costs of the shelter and remove the burden from county taxpayers. He said he is considering submitting a resolution that would call for the county to end its financial support of the shelter unless federal funding is received to cover the county's costs, past and future.
Christy said he would propose turning the duties over to an NGO or faith-based social organization should he introduce such a resolution.
According to documents provided by Huckelberry's office, Casa Alitas and its predecessor, the Benedictine Monastery, received more asylum seekers in 2019 from ICE and Border Patrol than all other organizations in Pima County combined. The two agencies have released more than 19,561 asylum seekers in Pima County as of mid-December, with 12,909 having been at the monastery or Casa Alitas.
Stonegarden's future
Huckelberry reported Dec. 10 in a memo to the board that accepting the Stonegarden grant burdens taxpayers by as much as $6 for every $1 of funding spent.
The burden comes from spiking to the county's Public Safety Personnel Retirement System when grants such as Stonegarden only pay overtime. Valadez and Elías were the two opposing votes for Stonegarden.
"Obviously, with the information we have learned since that no vote on my part," Valadez said. "How do go to our taxpayer and say look, for every $1 you get in this money that's supposed to pay its own it's $6 to the pension fund?"
Christy maintained his support for Stonegarden after Huckelberry first reported the 6-1 ratio and said he still supports the grant.
"I think accepting the grant is better, with the overtime factor that exists, rather than not accepting the grant at all," he said.
Huckelberry said in future recommendations for Stonegarden he would like to see the grant request straight pay with minimal consideration for overtime rather than being only overtime. There would be no loss to local policing capability, and such a move would require hiring more deputies, he said.
Christy said he would strongly consider supporting an effort that would bring more deputies while also reducing the pension burden on taxpayers. Napier said there is some compromise position in there, but he did have reservations about adjusting future applications even though such a move is within federal guidelines.
"What's allowable by the rules sometimes is not approved," Christy said. "The allocation of humanitarian aid out of Stonegarden was clearly allowed by the rules, absolutely, unequivocally, there's no doubt it was allowed. But they disallowed it, they chose not to authorize it."