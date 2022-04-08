The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for large swaths of southeastern Arizona, including most of Pima County, from Sunday morning through Monday evening.
A combination of dry conditions, strong winds and low humidity over the next few days create the potential for dangerous fire conditions, according to the alert, where any fires that develop have the potential to spread rapidly.
Southwest winds on Sunday will range from 18-25 mph, with gusts expected to reach 35-40 mph or stronger heading into Monday afternoon. Temperatures in Green Valley and Sahuarita are expected to remain warm and dry, with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 50s.
Kevin McNichols, volunteer coordinator for Green Valley Fire Corp, said following some intense fire seasons over the past few years, there’s a heightened awareness of the risks of these kinds of fire conditions in desert areas.
“We know, especially after the past few years with wildfires in Colorado burning in the grasses, that embers can carry for several miles and can cause homes and stuff to be significantly damaged,” he said.
Whether you live near pine trees or palm trees, McNichols said clearing away dead debris and overgrown vegetation from around your roof, gutters and areas around your home is an important step to keeping your home and neighborhood protected.
“Just focusing on the things you can control, and things you can do in your yard and in your neighborhood can greatly reduce your risk,” he said.
GGV CERT also hosts several programs that help community members prepare for wildfires, including the Firewise USA program, which helps local homeowners and HOAs identify and reduce their fire risk through informational sessions and property evaluations. To learn more, visit ggvcert.com.
The NWS is urging residents in affected areas to stay alert, and listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. For a detailed view of the hazard areas, visit weather.gov/Tucson and click on the “Detailed Hazards” icon.
Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.
