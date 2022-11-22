The Pima County Board of Supervisors formally approved the results of the county’s 2022 general election by a 4-1 vote at a special meeting Tuesday.
According to the official canvass, which was submitted and certified by Pima County Elections Director Constance Hargrove on Monday, the county saw a just over 57% voter turnout, with more than 403,000 ballots counted.
The certification process is largely a ministerial act that the county’s governing body is required to do six to 20 days following an election, according to Arizona law.
Supervisor Steve Christy, the lone Republican on the board, was the only dissenting vote on the 2022 election canvass. Christy also voted against certifying Pima County’s election results in 2020, alongside former board member, Republican Ally Miller.
During Tuesday's meeting, Christy cited concerns that, by submitting the official canvass Monday afternoon, the county’s Elections Department did not give board members enough time to review the results before the scheduled vote.
Christy also raised concerns with Arizona’s current Secretary of State, Democrat Katie Hobbs, certifying election results that will include her own win in the governor’s race against Republican Kari Lake.
“The current Secretary of State, Ms. Katie Hobbs, potentially has acted in violation of numerous statutes and regulations which govern conduct related to conflict of interests of State of Arizona officers and employees,” Christy said.
Most of the regulations Christy finds Hobbs to be conflict with lie under ARS Title 38 (Chapter 3, Article 8), which states that any public officer with a substantial interest in any decision of a public agency should that interest known in the agency’s official public records, and should refrain from participating “in any manner” as an officer in such decisions.
“As a sitting, duly elected Pima County Supervisor, if I voted upon any agenda item that I had a substantial interest in its outcome, and not recusing myself, I would be subject to numerous sanctions of violations. No one is above statutes and regulations of the State of Arizona,” Christy said.
In an interview with CNN this month, Hobbs said she had no intention of recusing herself despite calls to do so from Lake and others.
“Elected secretaries of state in Arizona have overseen elections where they’re on the ballot since statehood. This has never been an issue until now, and I’m not going to recuse myself from the job that the voters elected me to do, and for which I took an oath of office to uphold the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution and laws of the State of Arizona – I have done that throughout my tenure as Secretary of State, and I will continue to do that until I leave office on Jan. 2,” she said.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Christy also requested that the Pima County Attorney and the Arizona Attorney General issue a formal opinion on Hobbs’ actions.
What’s next
Following certification, Pima County’s canvass will be sent to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office and added to the statewide canvass. Each of Arizona’s 15 counties has until Nov. 28 to certify their elections, before the Secretary of State can formally approve the statewide results on Dec. 5.
If the final results of a race are within a half percentage point, the race will trigger an automatic recount, according to Arizona law. A court order must then be issued for the recount to begin.
According to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office, recounts are conducted by running the paper ballots through the designated electronic voting equipment, with the respective elections official programming the equipment to tally only the designated contest(s).
Prior to tabulation, the voting equipment must again pass logic and accuracy testing to ensure it’s accurately counting votes.
Once the results have been tabulated, and if the political parties request it, a hand count audit may occur. Upon completion, the elections officer will provide the results to the court, and the judge will announce the winner. No additional canvass or certification is required.
Currently, a recount is expected in the race for Arizona’s attorney general between Republican Abe Hamadeh and Democrat Kris Mayes, who was leading by 510 votes as of Tuesday.
The race for Arizona’s Superintendent of Public Instruction is also near the recount margin, with Republican Tom Horne leading Democrat Kathy Hoffman by less than half a percentage point – about 8,968 votes – as of Tuesday.