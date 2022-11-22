220624_Mock Election_23.jpg

A volunteer helps with a mock election at the Pima County Health Department's Abrams facility in June. 

 Gerry Loew | Pima County

The Pima County Board of Supervisors formally approved the results of the county’s 2022 general election by a 4-1 vote at a special meeting Tuesday.

According to the official canvass, which was submitted and certified by Pima County Elections Director Constance Hargrove on Monday, the county saw a just over 57% voter turnout, with more than 403,000 ballots counted.



Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

