The Pima County Board of Supervisors will formally recognize Pima County’s Indigenous communities and their connection to the region before every board meeting.
In a 4-1 vote Tuesday, the board adopted a land acknowledgement statement honoring Arizona’s tribal nations, specifically the Tohono O'odham Nation and the Pascua Yaqui tribe. The statement will be read at each meeting after the Pledge of Allegiance.
According to the meeting agenda, the purpose of a land acknowledgement is to “recognize and respect Indigenous Peoples as traditional stewards of the land, and the enduring relationship that exists between Indigenous Peoples and their traditional territories.”
District 5 Supervisor Adelita Grijalva proposed the board adopt a land acknowledgement in December, and has since been collaborating with representatives from the Tohono O'odham Nation and the Pascua Yaqui tribe to draft the statement.
The acknowledgement, which Grijalva said was approved by local Indigenous communities, reads: “On behalf of Pima County residents, we honor the tribal nations who have served as caretakers of this land from time immemorial and respectfully acknowledge the ancestral homelands of the Tohono O'odham Nation and the multi-millennial presence of the Pascua Yaqui tribe within Pima County. Consistent with Pima County’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, we strive toward building equal-partner relationships with Arizona’s tribal nations.”
Ahead of the vote, District 1 Supervisor Rex Scott commended Grijalva for her efforts, adding that the acknowledgement was “accurate, respectful and worthy of approval by our entire community.”
“This land acknowledgement stems from a candid recognition of the entire scope of our history, which is an important lesson for our children. Its adoption can also encourage all of us to learn more about the histories of our Indigenous neighbors,” Scott said.
Following the meeting, Grijalva said the land acknowledgement is an important step towards strengthening community partnerships.
“It is important for the Board of Supervisors to recognize regularly and publicly that we are on land that once was the domain of our indigenous sisters and brothers, and particularly ancestors of the existing Tohono O’odham Nation and the Pascua Yaqui Tribe, with whom we interact closely,” Grijalva said.
“We need to look to the future and improve and expand our partnerships,” she said.
Grijalva moved to have the statement read before each meeting, following the Pledge of Allegiance, which is similar to what is done at Tucson Unified School District Governing Board meetings, where Grijalva also serves as a board member.
District 4 Supervisor Steve Christy, who voted against adopting the statement, said Tuesday he’d rather see the land acknowledgement in the form of a resolution to be read during special ceremonies or occasions – similar to what the City of Tempe adopted last year – not as something “carved in stone” before each meeting.
“If we’re going to address the community and look at it as uplifting the entire residency and community of Pima County, this does not fulfill that job,” Christy said.
“To find something that unifies and brings all communities together is, I think, a core mission of the Pima County Board of Supervisors. This is not inclusive in that regard. It has a wonderful opportunity to be spread throughout our community, but it does not belong as a mandatory recitation before each board meeting,” he said.
Pima County is just one of an increasing number of local governments, including the cities of Tempe and Flagstaff, that have published formal statements recognizing and honoring Indigenous communities.
Dozens of public universities, museums and government agencies have also adopted land acknowledgements or use them to open formal events, including branches of the National Park Service, NASA, the Arizona Department of Education and the Arizona Commission on the Arts.
Last July, the University of Arizona also adopted a schoolwide land acknowledgement statement in collaboration with the Tohono O'odham nation, the Pascua Yaqui tribe and Native American scholars at the university. That statement is published on university websites, in email signatures and is read during presentations.