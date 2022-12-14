Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos is pleading with county officials to do something about the conditions at the county jail, which he says are in “a full-blown crisis” due to understaffing, overcrowding and deteriorating infrastructure.
In a letter to the Pima County Board of Supervisors, and comments made during the Dec. 6 board meeting, Nanos said the Pima County Adult Detention Center’s capacity has fluctuated between 90 and 95% over the past several weeks, well above the ideal operating level of about 85%.
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the inmate population has increased around 45% and now hovers at around 1,840 inmates, while staffing levels at the jail have decreased by 30% over that same period, according to the sheriff.
As of Dec. 6, Nanos said his department employed about 323 corrections officers, which he estimated was about 170 fewer than in 2016.
Crowded, understaffed
The overpopulation and understaffing combined, Nanos said, have added tensions “on both sides of the bars,” creating safety issues for inmates and jail staff, as well as the broader community.
Due to classification restrictions at the facility, about 100 inmates are sleeping bedding on the floor, and many are confined to their cells most of the day.
“If we can give you two hours in the day room or the yard, that’s exceptional, because we just don’t have the staff to do it,” Nanos told the board.
Fewer staff at the facility has also meant those corrections officers who do remain are working longer – now in mandated 16-hour shifts – with some patrol deputies filling in on corrections duties to maintain safety at the jail.
“When you’re barely getting four or five hours of sleep…we know that mistakes are going to be made,” Nanos said, adding that he’s heard reports of staff falling asleep while on-duty, and pointing to a couple of erroneous releases of inmates that happened at the jail this year.
“Completing timely rounds is nearly impossible,” Nanos wrote in his letter, “and the sad consequence is increased risk of suicide attempts, inmate violence and an increase in drug abuse.”
Just a few weeks ago, Nanos said, corrections officers barely averted a “very dangerous situation” when 90 inmates refused to lockdown in their cells, and an hour-long negotiation was needed to de-escalate the situation.
On Dec. 1, corrections officers faced another challenge when an inmate choked an officer, rendering her unconscious for 24 minutes before medical personnel were able to revive her.
“These are deadly mistakes…and they aren’t just a concern for staff and inmates, but our community,” Nanos said. “It puts the community at risk.”
Solutions
To address these concerns, the sheriff said he hoped to work with the county in the short term to boost retention and hire more corrections officers.
In a proposal submitted to the board, Nanos asked supervisors to approve an immediate, 7.5% salary increase for all corrections officers and corrections sergeants, a boost that would cost about $1.8 million annualized.
The board will vote on that increase Dec. 20 .
But salary increases alone won’t fix the problem, as Nanos expressed concerns that an aging facility like PCADC would ever attract new employees.
“This is a job that, if it (PCADC) was at its best, in its most pristine condition, it’s a tough job. But now it’s in a condition that is just deplorable. It’s untenable,” said Nanos, who began his career with Pima County in corrections.
Opened in 1984, the county jail has shown its age in everything from crumbling concrete to flooding, mold and sinking floors, Nanos said.
“We can throw millions of dollars at it all we want, everyday. It’s not going to get better. In fact, it’s getting worse. And that facility, in its current condition, is not just unlivable for our inmates, but for me. It’s a disgusting place to work,” Nanos said.
Over the long-term, the sheriff is looking to the board to establish a sustainable form of funding – possibly in the creation of a “jail district," or a half-cent cent sales tax – that could be used to support the building of a new correctional facility, pay for additional staff and “relieve Pima County law enforcement officials from millions of dollars for inmate housing costs,” according to Nanos.
“These are challenging times,” noted Board Chair Sharon Bronson.
“We’re looking at a recession, hyperinflation, all kinds of things, but one of the main statutory responsibilities of this board is justice and law enforcement, and there’s no question you need a new jail, in my mind,” Bronson said.
But in order to address what’s happening in the jail, board members also say there’s a need to look at what’s happening outside the jail.
In collaboration with City of Tucson courts, the county’s court system, and law enforcement agencies across the valley, county officials have been working to understand processes within the justice system that could lend themselves to other solutions – such as expanding pretrial services and investing in more resources for the homeless – that could lead to fewer incarcerations overall.
The Pima County Board of Supervisors are set to consider solutions for conditions at the jail, including remediating the current facility or building a new one, in January, according to County Administrator Jan Lesher, though she indicated that certain funding options would likely need approval from county voters before they could be implemented.