Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos speaks about conditions at the jail during the Dec. 6 Board of Supervisors meeting. 

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos is pleading with county officials to do something about the conditions at the county jail, which he says are in “a full-blown crisis” due to understaffing, overcrowding and deteriorating infrastructure.

In a letter to the Pima County Board of Supervisors, and comments made during the Dec. 6 board meeting, Nanos said the Pima County Adult Detention Center’s capacity has fluctuated between 90 and 95% over the past several weeks, well above the ideal operating level of about 85%.



Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

