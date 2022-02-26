From telehealth to remote schooling to job applications, the internet has become a central part of so many of our lives today that it’s easy to forget some people don’t have the same access.
But millions of Americans – 42.8 million, by some estimates – are experiencing internet inequity.
In its January 2021 Broadband Deployment Report, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) reported that in 2019, the number of Americans without access decreased by more than 20%, yet the digital divide has lingered.
Heightened by the pandemic, which migrated even more of our lives online, filling the remaining gaps in access have become a priority for the White House and for local governments, including Pima County.
Defining ‘broadband’
The FCC – the agency charged with overseeing internet access in the U.S. – defines broadband internet as a minimum of 25 megabits per second (mpbs) download speed (the rate at which you receive data, like loading a webpage) and 3 mbps upload speed (the speed data is sent from a smaller digital device to a server, like backing up photos to the cloud).
In 2020, the FCC estimated that 18.3 million Americans lacked broadband access, but another report that same year by independent research group BroadbandNow estimated the number to be twice that, with more than 42 million Americans remaining unconnected.
The discrepancies are largely due to the way the FCC collects coverage information, which allows internet service providers (ISPs) to self-report how many people they’re reaching. If the company tells the FCC that one household on any given census tract has broadband access, the FCC rounds that number up, essentially marking the whole census block as having broadband.
Researchers with BroadbandNow found that these undercounts end up disproportionately impacting rural and Tribal communities, which – along with low income households, elderly populations and people of color – are already more likely to lack access to a computer and broadband connection, according to a 2021 study by the Pew Research Center.
Despite its flaws, the FCC’s data still provides the baseline upon which millions of dollars in federal grants and loan programs rely. Distributing funds responsibly, then, comes down to knowing the communities who need it, where underserved constituents are living, and the specific challenges they face in places like in Pima County.
The need
Providing communities with equitable access to technology has long been a foundational value of the library system, says Michelle Simon, Deputy Director of Support Services for Pima County Public Libraries.
“As our world moves to more of an online presence, it disadvantages people that don’t have that technology at home, and the library has been and continues to be a resource for those people to be productive citizens, to truly be able to participate in all levels of our society,” she said.
The importance of its digital offerings became a “glaring, hot white spotlight” for library systems when COVID-19 hit, Simon said, and forced Pima County libraries to close their doors from March to May 2020.
“Lots of people lost access to the technology they needed to go to school, to file paperwork with the Department of Economic Security, to apply for jobs and fill out applications, even to access critical public health information – just a whole host of things,” she said.
For some kids, the transition to distance learning during the pandemic was especially difficult. About 15 million students in the U.S. lacked adequate internet connections or devices to sustain their remote learning, worsening a “homework gap” between school age children with and without high-speed internet at home.
As American Rescue Plan Act funds were released, with special allocations to schools and libraries, Simon knew she wanted to take advantage of them to build better broadband support.
Together with Dan Hunt, director of Pima County’s Information Technology Department, the county purchased 400 hotspots to provide to students in rural communities and implemented external access points at libraries to better serve people outside the building.
The duo now co-chair a Strategic Planning Taskforce focused on tackling broadband inequities in Pima County, and already have a number of projects in the works.
This spring, in a partnership with Cox Communications, they plan to connect more than 200 “Hotspots Around Town” that will bring broadband access to even more community centers, health centers and parks, including Green Valley’s Canoa Preserve Park.
More funding, hope
For the past two years, Diane Diamond has been working with Connect Our Students to bridge the “homework gap” for students in the Sahuarita Unified and Continental Elementary school districts by establishing or improving their in-home internet connections.
One of the main issues she sees in the discussions around broadband expansion are the locations of planned infrastructure investments. The Arizona Commerce Authority’s Statewide Broadband Middle-Mile Strategic Plan, for example, will increase broadband connectivity along 141 miles of Interstate 17, between Flagstaff and Phoenix, and 60 miles of I-19, between Tucson and Nogales, by early 2023.
According to the project’s website, the plan identified 796,004 households throughout the state that are either unserved or underserved, and about 91% of those are within a five-mile radius of interstates and state routes. The state’s efforts on I-17 and I-19 will address about 148,305 of these households, but, as Diamond noted, still won’t address some of the areas in need.
“If the infrastructure comes, it’s coming down I-19. It’s not going all the way out to Elephant Head. It’s not going to Sopori School, and there’s a real need for students in those areas to have that connection, to have that opportunity,” Diamond said.
“And it isn’t just students who need this, it’s whole families who each week are deciding between rent and food, and that’s where I think there's a hole in this opportunity. We’re trying to get these students to a better place than they are now, and we know that will make a whole difference in this community,” she said.
One obstacle for ISPs increasing internet access to these more rural, underserved locations is because it hurts their bottom line – the revenue generated from these regions is sometimes not enough to compensate for the high cost of the infrastructure build-out.
But with additional state and federal funding for broadband – like the Arizona Commerce Authority’s $100 million Arizona Broadband Development Grant Program and the $65 billion earmarked for broadband expansion in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) – Hunt said these new initiatives are working to bridge that gap with funds that specifically target broadband build-out in rural areas.
The influx of funding and support has helped to spark conversations and partnerships among local municipalities, schools, libraries and ISPs that otherwise might not have happened, Hunt said, which will ultimately help to maximize the benefit of these programs in the community.
“With this, we have really been able to bring all of them to the table, and together, we’re able to partner to start bringing this into new areas,” Hunt said.
“We're working on proposals to bring high speed fiber into the the town of Ajo, for the library and school district, and also for the school district down in Arivaca. These are things that nobody could afford to do before, that no provider would ever do. But we've got an opportunity right now to make huge impacts in those areas.”
In their most recent grant application, Pima County Public Libraries and Cox Communications partnered for a $12.5 million grant through the Arizona Commerce Authority to bring high speed fiber connections to homes in Corona de Tucson and Altar Valley areas. They expect to hear back by June 30.
Other challenges
But like all good things, Hunt said these efforts will take time.
“People think when you start building fiber to a house that within 12 or 18 months, they’ll have it, but to reach every home in the Green Valley, in Sahuarita, in the greater Tucson areas, it's a six- to 10-year project to get all of that done,” he said.
“So we’re working with our board and the city council now to start saying, how are we going to do this? Everybody can't be first in line, but we're gonna have to have a plan and a concerted effort on what we’re going to do.”
One early objective of the county’s Strategic Planning Taskforce will be to conduct an in-depth analysis of where the needs are in Pima County using a combination of data from the U.S. Census, the Arizona Commerce Authority, the federal government and the ISPs themselves.
Hunt said the Strategic Planning Taskforce aims to perform the community needs assessment and conduct a gap analysis by the end of this year.
But even in areas in Pima County where broadband is available, low adoption rates are still an obstacle to closing the digital divide. Addressing the root of these issues, Simon said, will require a nearly equal focus on the issue of affordability and engaging consumers in digital literacy.
“That’s why this effort is going to be so impactful. It truly requires partnership between internet service providers, the library working towards engaging community organizations about digital literacy, and also our group identifying the best way to get people access to the actual technology they need,” she said.
“Really, our pie-in-the-sky goal is for every single person in Pima County to have access to the internet, in their home, with the devices they need to be productive,” Simon said.
“But in the midterm,” Hunt added, “we’re looking at all of these places that are underserved and saying, what’s the fastest way we can get something in there – even if it’s just a stopgap measure – and how can we get that done?”