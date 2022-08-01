The Pima County Board of Supervisors is pushing the envelope on gun control with a resolution challenging the constitutionality of Arizona’s gun laws.
In a 3-2 vote Tuesday, supervisors approved a resolution calling for the repeal of A.R.S. 13-3108.
Arizona currently does not require residents to register firearms with the state and prohibits local jurisdictions (i.e. counties, cities or towns) from requiring licensing or registration of firearms or ammunition, or enacting any rule related to firearms that is more prohibitive than any state law, according to A.R.S. 13-3108.
Supervisor Rex Scott, who drafted the resolution, cited a recognition from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that firearm injuries pose a serious public health problem, and that both the board and the Pima County Health Department have “broad authority to take action to protect the public health and safety of Pima County inhabitants.”
“It is wrong, due to the existence of this statute, for the state government to stand in the way of local governments who seek to take action to address mounting public concerns about gun safety, gun violence and the need for common sense gun regulations,” Scott said.
The resolution drew support from supervisors Matt Heinz and Adelita Grijalva, who said that the measure was a step toward protecting the community.
“Guns are the leading cause of death among American children and teens…there needs to be some pushback in the local community if we cannot get our federal government or our state government to do what’s in the best interests of our communities,” Grijalva said.
Supervisors Steve Christy and Sharon Bronson were in opposition, with Christy saying Scott was attempting to “twist and turn gun ownership and gun owner prohibitions under the ham-fisted deception of citing public health,” while Bronson expressed fears the resolution might have “unintended consequences.”
“I think it will directly impact our state-shared revenue, and I think it’s too broad in its scope. If we’re going to do something about gun violence, it needs to start with the federal government,” she said.
The resolution asks the Pima County Attorney’s Office to present options for a legal path forward to challenge the legality and/or constitutionality of A.R.S. 13-3108 in November.
Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740
Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.
