A Pima County resident who thought he was buying a an ATV lost $1,400 in an Internet scam Thursday.
According to a Pima County Sheriff's Department report, a resident who lives west of Sahuarita told deputies he saw an ad for an ATV on Craigslist for $1,400 and agreed to pay for it with eBay cards.
He provided the PINs for the cards via email, but got suspicious and called the PCSD when he received an email back asking him to send an additional $1,000 for insurance and inspection.
He provided deputies the email address and name of the suspect.