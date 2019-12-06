A Pima County man thought he made $900 by selling his car Tuesday only to discover seven out of the nine $100 bills he was given were counterfeit.
According to a Pima County Sheriff's Department report, the victim listed his 2000 Nissan Maxima on Facebook and began exchanging instant messages with a woman who expressed interest in the vehicle.
The woman and her boyfriend met with the car owner and then agreed to pay $900 for the car. The victim signed over the title to the car and accepted an envelope with nine $100 bills in it, but didn't take them out of the envelop.
According to the report, a family member of the victim later noticed the bills didn't look right on Wednesday. A deputy took the bills to a credit union and clerks there confirmed seven out of the nine bills were counterfeit.
The victim was given the legitimate bills and the case has been referred to detectives.