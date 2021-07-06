The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted, 3-2, Tuesday to rescind its emergency proclamation regarding the COVID-19 outbreak.
The emergency order, originally adopted on March 19, 2020, declared the existence of a local emergency in unincorporated Pima County related to the COVID-19 outbreak, and authorized the chairman of the Board of Supervisors to govern by proclamation, in consultation with the County Administrator and the Chief Medical Officer.
The board still reserves the power to reinstate a state of emergency should it deem it necessary.
Supervisors Sharon Bronson, Steve Christy and Rex Scott voted in favor of terminating the emergency order, citing dramatic improvements in vaccine uptake, hospital capacity, lower infection rates and anticipated relaxation of state regulations in the near future.
“We are entering into a different phase of the pandemic. The pandemic is not over, per se, but we are entering a phase of the infection where we’re talking about low-level sustained infections,” said Dr. Francsico Garcia, Pima County’s Chief Medical Officer, during Tuesday’s meeting.
According to Garcia and data from the Pima County Health Department, nearly 95 percent of COVID-related hospitalizations in Pima County are unvaccinated people.
“Bottom line, what I believe is we have all the tools to keep people alive and to keep people from getting a severe disease, and really our challenge now is to reach as many people as we can with vaccination,” he said.
Supervisors Matt Heinz and Adelita Grijalva voted against ending the emergency order, citing increasing concerns about public perception and the threat of emerging COVID-19 variants.
“Words matter, and if this board comes out and says, ‘Oh, we’re cool now,’ that could very much impact the actions of people. They might let down their guard even more, when they really shouldn’t be yet,” said Heinz, who is a medical doctor and has treated COVID-19 patients.
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 61.5 percent of Pima County residents ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated as of July 6. Currently, 69.8 percent of those eligible for a vaccine in Pima County have received at least one dose.
Dr. Theresa Cullen, director of the Pima County Health Department, said she expects that number to reach 70 percent in the next few days.
“I think the question for the board is if continuing (the emergency order) would provide anything differently, and at this point, it probably would not,” County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry said before Tuesday’s vote.
“We’ve done everything we can at this point, and it all depends on people getting vaccinated. We can take no additional action other than to continue to encourage people to get vaccinated,” he said.
In-person meetings
The board also voted, 3-2, along the same lines to resume in-person meetings beginning Aug. 16, though the meetings will still be available to view online.
Vaccinated individuals may enter the hearing room of the County Administration Building at 130 W. Congress Street without masks or social distancing, but proof of vaccination is not required.
Unvaccinated individuals will be required to wear masks in the building and follow physical distancing and hygiene protocols. Space will be provided in the building lobby for unvaccinated individuals to watch the meeting while seated 6 feet apart.
No plexiglass barriers will be between board members, but the plexiglass at the podium for public comments will remain in place. Occupancy limits within the hearing room will also return to previous Fire Code requirements.