Pima County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez announced Thursday she will not be seeking re-election in November 2020.
Rodriguez said she decided it is time to pass the mantle on and she will "begin a new journey looking forward to retirement and spending time with my husband traveling and enjoying the things we want to do."
Rodriguez was elected in 1992 and since that time she said she and her staff have overseen seven presidential elections and recorded almost seven millioin public documents consisting of 28 million pages.
She will oversee four more elections through her current term, which ends Dec. 31, 2020.