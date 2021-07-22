Pima County is gearing up for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms over the next few days that could create conditions reminiscent of a flood event from 2006, according to the National Weather Service in Tucson.
A rare atmospheric pattern and slow-moving thunderstorms – similar to the conditions that led to widespread flooding during the summer of 2006 – are expected to produce heavy downpours and flash flooding from July 22 through July 24, according to the NWS.
Projected rainfall through Saturday could total two to three inches in the Green Valley area, and up to eight inches in higher elevations like Mount Lemmon.
A flash flood watch currently in effect for much of Arizona will remain in effect through Saturday evening.
During the flood event in July 2006, Tucson International Airport recorded the fourth wettest July day on record with 1.90 inches on July 31. An all-time rainfall record was also set at Coronado National Memorial that day with 8.20 inches.
The 2006 flooding also caused rockslides in Sabino Canyon, dropping piles of boulders on the road, damaging guardrails and undercutting significant sections of the park’s main roadway.
'Prepared to respond'
In a July 22 memo, Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry said the county’s emergency response crews have already made preparations for the storms.
“Hopefully, the preparation that has gone into responding to this possible flood threat will be nothing more than a good exercise,” he wrote.
“If not, various county departments and agencies are prepared to respond.”
Pima County’s Regional Flood Control District (RFCD), which operates the RFCD MyAlerts system, will continue to monitor rainfall events in watersheds throughout the county, and has already notified a number of contractors that may be necessary for immediate repair work, according to the memo.
Joe Cuffari, program manager with RFCD, said that prior to the monsoon, they performed preventative maintenance on about 22 drainage ways in the Green Valley area, ensuring they are free and clear of any debris, trash or vegetation that may inhibit the flow of water.
“That’s especially important because as we’ve had an accumulation of storms over the past few weeks, the soil is supersaturated, and it won’t be able to retain as much moisture as it would if it were dry, so any new rains that comes in has the potential to have higher runoff and flow velocity,” he said.
“The rains may not be as intense, but the flow of the water could potentially be,” he said.
According to the memo, the Pima County Department of Transportation has also been preparing to keep roads safe during the anticipated storms. They’ve pre-staged equipment in flood-prone areas in order to remove debris efficiently, and if necessary, close roadways safely.
Matt McGlone, community outreach coordinator for the Pima County Office of Emergency Management, further emphasized that emergency response preparations are happening in different departments and municipalities across the county.
“It’s a coordinated effort. We all make sure we’re working on the same page, and we all understand what each others’ resources are, and then leave those lines of communication open so if someone does get overwhelmed, we’re able to assist them,” he said.
McGlone says his office is closely watching washes and dry riverbeds near major roads, as those carry the greatest risks for flooding, but said they’re not seeing anything that’s risen to the level of the 2006 flood event just yet.
“We are expecting to get some rain, but we’re just going to continue to stand by, and stick to the plan that’s already in motion,” he said.