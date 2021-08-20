The Pima County Board of Health passed a resolution Wednesday requiring that only Federal Firearms License vendors be allowed to sell firearms at gun shows on county-owned property.
The action would end gun sales by unlicensed dealers on county property who are currently able to sell guns anonymously without background checks or keeping records. It has been referred to as the gun show loophole.
The Board of Health Gun Show Resolution passed with a 5-1 vote, with Kathryn Kohler of Green Valley, Supervisor Steve Christy's representative on the board, voting no.
The resolution will be sent to the Pima County Board of Supervisors for a vote, where it’s expected to pass with the support of the Democratic majority.
Citing the need to protect public health and safety, the resolution points to “the staggering human and economic cost” of firearm-related violence in Pima County.
More than 213 individuals were killed by firearms last year in Pima County, and over 541 hospital and emergency visits were attributed to firearm injuries in the area in 2020, according to the resolution.
Billed hospitalization costs for firearm-related injuries topped $28 million in Pima County in 2020, with 72 percent of those costs defrayed by public funds. Based on current estimates, firearm-related hospitalization costs are approaching $10 million for 2021, according to the resolution.
Board Member Mike Humphrey, who proposed the resolution, said requiring background checks would help identify and prevent prohibited possessors, straw purchasers and gun traffickers from purchasing firearms. A straw purchaser, he noted, is someone who buys firearms with the intent of giving them to another person for their primary use.
“The beauty of the background check is someone has to put down their name, address, physical description – they have to put in all this background information so that if the seller suspects this is a straw purchase, he has the background to give to the ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) to do the follow-up investigation. With a private sale, they’re not taking any of that information, so there’s no way to track that person to do any follow-up at all,” Humphrey said.
“These bad actors can buy firearms at this gun show, with no questions asked about their background or legal status to purchase firearms. The recent murder of three persons, including an EMT, by a prohibited possessor with a private purchase firearm is just the latest example of the danger posed by our current situation,” he said.
Humphrey also noted that background checks had broad support from county leaders, including Pima County Attorney Laura Conover and Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos.
The Crossroads of the West Gun Show is scheduled to return to the Pima County Fairgrounds on Sept. 18-19; a vote by the supervisors could take place before then.