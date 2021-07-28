The Pima County Health Department has revised its COVID-19 guidelines to “strongly recommend” mask wearing in public indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status, Dr. Theresa Cullen, director of the county’s health department said Wednesday.
The change comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its masking guidance on July 27, recommending that even vaccinated people wear masks indoors in communities that have “substantial” or “high” levels of viral transmission.
In practice, this means counties reporting more than 50 new cases per 100,000 individuals in a seven day period, or more than eight percent of test results are positive for the infection over that same period. A majority of counties across the South, Midwest and West now fall under that category, and as of July 19, so does Pima County.
Governor Doug Ducey remains adamant against mask mandates, and said in a statement on Tuesday that nothing at the state level in Arizona would change.
The new guidelines are a departure from the CDC’s position since May that fully-vaccinated people could go without masks in most indoor spaces.
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, said the change came as vaccination rates across the country have decreased, and the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant has accelerated.
Officials were also persuaded, Walensky said, by new data suggesting while vaccinated individuals are less likely to experience severe COVID-19 symptoms, some vaccinated people could become contagious and transmit the disease to others.
“As you may recall, there was the belief up until very recently that if you were vaccinated and you got COVID, that your ability to transmit the virus to others was very minimal,” Cullen said Wednesday. “That is now changing based on increasing scientific evidence.”
Cullen said “breakthrough infections,” where vaccinated individuals become sick due to COVID-19, only account for about .1 percent of cases in Pima County, but that the prevalence of the Delta variant is on the rise.
On June 12, the health department reported having just one confirmed case of the Delta variant in Pima County. On July 17, that number rose to 41 confirmed cases of the variant in the area, and with only 12 percent of all cases being sequenced in the lab, Cullen said that number could be “at least double.”
Schools and COVID-19
The Pima County Health Department also aligned with the CDC in strongly recommending that all teachers, staff, students and visitors at K-12 schools wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.
“As we go back and do face-to-face (schooling) – which is what we want, we’re very supportive of this – masking is the one thing out there as a vehicle and a tool that can be used by siblings, parents, grandparents, faculty, staff and the district to help encourage a decrease in any other outbreak,” Cullen said.
Between July 2020 and July 2021, approximately four percent of all coronavirus cases in Pima County were reported in the K-12 age group, Cullen said. This year, the health department anticipates between five and ten percent of all COVID-19 cases will come from school settings.
Even before most schools return to the classroom this fall, the health department has already seen 56 cases of COVID-19 in schools since July 20 and expects to add another ten cases to that count by the end of the day Wednesday, Cullen said.
Most of the cases were in school districts already in session, Cullen said, and stemmed from “activities we know put K-12 students at risk” like football, cheerleading and freshman orientations.
To help schools trace and contain potential outbreaks, the Pima County Health Department will continue to track cases as they are reported, and recommends schools consider “cohorting,” students to prevent viral spread.
It’s the department’s responsibility, Cullen explained, to assess vaccination status, conduct contact tracing investigations and make recommendations for isolation or quarantine, if necessary.
“We are cognizant of what the governor has stated, and we believe our approach to this takes the onus off of schools,” Cullen said.
According to CDC data, the overall vaccination rate for Pima County currently sits at 52.4 percent, but Cullen said this is “not where we need to be.”
The county saw a 12.3 percent increase in COVID-19 cases over the past seven days – an increase that, if sustained, would put Pima County within reach of a “high” transmission level, which is a seven-day rolling average of more than 100 cases per 100,000 individuals.
“The reason why we don’t separate kids from adults from elderly cases in this count is because of the belief that that’s what’s happening in the community at large,” Cullen said. “So, it’s important to note that there is potential for a very significant impact on the community because of school-based cases,” she said.
The full press briefing from Dr. Cullen and the Pima County Health Department is available to watch on Pima County's Facebook page.