Since the week of Christmas, Pima County has received about 107,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. More than 59,000 doses had been given by Friday, and 29,000 more doses will be provided to the county next week.
However, according to Dr. Francisco Garcia, Pima County’s Chief Medical Officer, the county needs a lot more. Second shots and thousands of first-time vaccines still need to be given.
“It is imperative that Pima County get its fair share,” he said.
According to Garcia, that would be about 15 percent of the state allocation.
Along with the vaccine, Pima County is still conducting a “record number” of COVID-19 tests, he said.
“It is really critical to also understand that if we do not get some relief from the federal government — if we do not get some relief and some assistance from the state — we may need to make some very hard choices in terms of vaccine versus testing,” Garcia said.
However, these choices have not yet been made. Garcia plans to continually advocate for investing more resources into the COVID-19 vaccine effort.
“The federal and state government have a very important responsibility here that needs to be met,” he said.
Garcia said the amount of vaccine doses Pima County has ordered doesn’t matter if the availability is not there.
“They are aware of what our capacity is and we are aware that they can’t make vaccine fall from heaven,” he said.