Pima County had reported six probable and confirmed cases of monkeypox by Monday, but officials expect the number of cases to climb.
As of Aug. 5, Arizona was ranked 14th in the nation for the highest number of cases with just over 100. Pima County had the first reported case in the state on July 12. Even with growing numbers, the threat to the community remains low.
“I feel quite safe saying to the general community that once again the risk of monkeypox is very small for the general population,” according to Dr. Theresa Cullen, director of the Pima County Health Department.
Cullen said at a Monday press conference the three groups of people who are most at risk are those who have been exposed to a case of monkeypox, men who have sex with men, and healthcare workers.
Vaccines are currently limited to those at high risk, she said. For those who think they are high risk, PCHD has created a vaccine interest form, which will automatically add them to the list for vaccines when they become available.
As of Saturday, the county had received 900 vaccines and distributed about 630, Cullen said.
By Aug. 15, Pima County is expected to receive 460 more vaccines, and another 460 are expected by the end of August. Any other vaccine shipments would come between October and December, Cullen said.
PCHD is also hosting a monkeypox webinar that is open to the public Wednesday at 6 p.m. To register, visithttps://bit.ly/3vQiB7n. For more information or to take the monkeypox vaccine interest form, visitpima.gov/monkeypox.
