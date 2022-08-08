monkeypox.jpeg

PCHD Director Dr. Theresa Cullen gives an update about monkeypox cases, risk factors and vaccines.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Pima County had reported six probable and confirmed cases of monkeypox by Monday, but officials expect the number of cases to climb.

As of Aug. 5, Arizona was ranked 14th in the nation for the highest number of cases with just over 100. Pima County had the first reported case in the state on July 12. Even with growing numbers, the threat to the community remains low. 



Brianna McCord | 520-547-9747

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?