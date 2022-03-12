Two key figures in Pima County government have submitted their resignations.
Transportation Director Ana Olivares will retire June 3 after nearly five years in the position and 11 years as deputy director.
The county credits Olivares with overseeing a large departmental restructuring that shifted the focus from road construction using bond and RTA funds to infrastructure maintenance and transportation performance enhancements through technology.
Deputy Director Kathryn Skinner has been named interim director effective June 4.
Skinner has been with Pima County more than 15 years in a variety of roles, including traffic engineering, capital programing, project management and planning. She has been deputy director three years.
Public Defender Joel Feinman has resigned effective May 2 to move to British Columbia.
He has been in the role five years and, according to Pima County, “has been instrumental in ensuring that indigent individuals who rely on the Public Defense system have access to quality, timely and fair representation.”
Feinman, who came to work for the county in 2007, ran for Pima County attorney in 2016, losing to Barbara LaWall, and has been active in Democratic Party politics.
His personal biography says he had a life change in 2001 while in El Salvador interviewing survivors of that country’s bloody civil war for a play he planned to write, when it hit him that “the world didn’t need another mediocre writer about oppressed people…I could be of best use fighting for those people.”
