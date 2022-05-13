Over the next month, the Pima County Board of Supervisors will begin fine-tuning their priorities for next year’s budget, and based on staff recommendations, the board seems poised to lower the overall tax rate for residents.
Though supervisors aren’t scheduled to adopt a final budget until June 21, a memo from County Administrator Jan Lesher outlines what supervisors could be considering for the coming fiscal year.
The recommended combined, total county expenditure budget for 2022-23 is about $1.9 billion, which is about 8.4% less than the current year’s adopted budget of about $2.1 billion. Out of that, recommended general fund expenses for the coming year are estimated at about $803 million – about 23% lower than the current budget.
In the staff recommendation, Lesher also outlined a proposal to lower the county’s combined property tax rate by about $0.13 to a rate of $5.0652 per $100 of taxable net assessed value, with the decrease stemming from a reduction in the county’s debt service property tax rate.
But the recommended rate decrease comes at a year when the value of the net primary property tax base is projected to increase about 4.5% – the eighth time over the past decade that the property tax base has seen an increase.
As a result of these increases, combined with the recommended rates, Pima County’s combined property tax levies would increase by about $9.3 million, or 1.9% more than the current year, under the recommended budget.
The Pima County Board of Supervisors plans to hold six public hearings throughout May and June before adopting a final budget June 21. The meeting will be live streamed at youtube.com/pimacountyarizona.
Budget comparisons and working budget drafts for the next fiscal year, which are updated weekly throughout the process, are available for view on the county’s website at pima.gov/government/county_budget.
Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone